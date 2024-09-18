Devils 2024 Training Camp Roster Revealed | BLOG

It's only a matter of hours before the New Jersey Devils will hit the ice for their first practice session of the 2024 Training Camp.

There are 68 players at camp, composed of 40 forwards, 20 defensemen and eight goaltenders.

Four players are at camp on Professional Tryout Contracts (Defensemen Jakub Zborial and Andy Welinsky, forward Kevin Labanc and goaltender Michael Hutchinson are all attending camp on Professional Tryout contracts.

The Devils will hit the ground running on Thursday with practice, gearing up towards the first pre-season game, Sunday, Sept. 22 at home against the New York Islanders.