Fitzgerald: Deal with Mercer 'Very Close' | BLOG

Forward Dawson Mercer is the only player not present for the Devils for the start of the training camp. Mercer played the final year of his entry level contract in 2023-24 and the two sides have not reached an agreement yet on a new deal.

“I think we’re very close,” general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “We’ve had very healthy conversations, his agent and I, very respectful. But until it’s finished, he’ll be missing parts of camp. Hopefully, we can get that done soon.”

Mercer’s teammates would also love for him to be at camp, but they understand that it is a business and the process must play itself out.

“We’re all hoping that he gets his deal done and meets us and is ready to go for Prague,” center Jack Hughes said. “We all really love Daws as a guy and as a player. We’re hoping he can get here in the next few days.”

“We want him to be here. He’s a huge part of our team. Right now, we have to focus on the guys that are in the room,” forward Jesper Bratt said. “We just hope that situation gets solved so he can come in here and be with us.”

Mercer, 22, has played in 246 straight games to start his career. He has 64 goals and 131 points during that three-year span. His best season came in 2022-23 when he posted career highs of 27 goals, 29 assists and 56 points.

Last season, Mercer had 20 goals and 33 points in 82 games.