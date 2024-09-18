7 Things to Watch at Training Camp | FEATURE

The Devils open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Prudential Center.

The Devils enter camp with a lot of optimism after a very busy and productive summer by general manager Tom Fitzgerald and his hockey operations staff. A lot of changes were made in order to make the Devils a harder team to play against. Training camp is the start of that process.

Some things in this camp will be the same. As with every year, the camp will be used by players to win jobs, roles, playing time and more. It’s also a chance to work through rust and get their game ready for the start of the regular season.

But this camp also comes with a lot of change. There is a new sheriff in town with Sheldon Keefe taking over as head coach. And with that, comes a new system, message, style and demands. The club revamped its defensive corps, adding several new players into the fold. And, of course, they got their big game goaltender in Jacob Markstrom.

With the outset of camp set to begin, below are the biggest things to keep an eye on over the next two weeks.