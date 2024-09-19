Keefe Sets Tone with Pace | FEATURE

Typically, during training camp, NHL teams will hold a practice session and at the end of said practice, the coaches will run the players through a bag skate.

For those unfamiliar, a “bag skate” is an on-ice conditioning session where players merely skate as fast as possible for a certain distance or duration. That could be skating from blue line to blue line. Or skating from the goal line to blue line and back. Or skating at full speed for 30 seconds. The point though, is the players must skate as fast as they can and try to maintain that pace for the entire sprint.

During training camp, bag skates are used at the end of practice as a way to work on the players’ on-ice conditioning (and if there is a bag skate used during the regular season it’s typically done as a punishment for poor performance or for the coach to send a message).

The Devils, however, opened their 2024 training camp in a different fashion. Instead of practicing and ending with a bag skate, new head coach Sheldon Keefe made each his players begin their day with a bag skate.

Good morning to them.

“We started practice today with a skating drill. To me, it’s a sprinting drill,” Keefe said. “That’s a reflection of the fact that we need our group to sprint, we need our group skating, we need our group to be relentless, we need great effort, and we need to be able to do that when it’s difficult and it’s hard and you’re not feeling great, you push through that.

“We led with (sprints) today. That’s a theme of my camps that I’ve run in the past. I wanted to be able to bring that here today as well.”

The Devils didn’t just start with a bag skate. They did 20 minutes of all-out sprinting. (It’s worth mentioning that the coaches did give the players a 40-minute break after the sprints before the start of their actual practice so that they could be properly recovered).

It’s often said that what you emphasize most in practice will have the biggest impact on the players’ mindset. Keefe made his biggest demand very clear: skating.

“We expect our guys to skate and work,” he said. “When you do that, you make up for so many mistakes. It’s a very imperfect game that we play, a game that’s filled with mistakes. So, the more we work, the tighter and more connected we play, we’ll be able to support one another and make up for mistakes.”

And that expectation landed loudly in the locker room. Just ask veteran forward Jesper Bratt what his biggest takeaway was from Day 1 of camp.

“The skating,” he replied. “We have to be an extremely high pace team. It doesn’t just mean with the puck. It’s without the puck. It’s getting quick to strike. It’s getting quick to get back to your D zone and tracking and forechecking. I think that standard was set right off the bat.”

“He wanted a lot of pace,” defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic reiterated. “Sprint to our spots, whether it be on the forecheck or defensive zone arrivals. A lot of it, you need pace to get there.”