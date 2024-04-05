Devils Shakeup Lines Before Heading to Ottawa | NOTEBOOK

A Shakeup

No, not the earthquake that hit New Jersey just before the Devils taking to the ice in Newark, but a couple of line changes were made up-front.

Dawson Mercer was bumped up to practice alongside Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt was reunited with Jack Hughes, playing on Erik Haula's wing.

For the first time in quite some time, Nolan Foote was back on the ice with his teammates. He was in a regular practice jersey and took several rotations subbing in and out for both Mercer and Timo Meier on Nico Hischier's wing.

John Marino was the only player missing from the practice session and we await word on his status later on this morning.