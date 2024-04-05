Devils Shakeup Lines Before Heading to Ottawa | NOTEBOOK

MACL6007
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The Devils are back at practice on Friday, preparing for their second set of back-to-back games this week. The club travels to Ottawa later this afternoon before hosting the Nashville Predators on Sunday. 

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

A Shakeup

No, not the earthquake that hit New Jersey just before the Devils taking to the ice in Newark, but a couple of line changes were made up-front. 

Dawson Mercer was bumped up to practice alongside Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt was reunited with Jack Hughes, playing on Erik Haula's wing. 

For the first time in quite some time, Nolan Foote was back on the ice with his teammates. He was in a regular practice jersey and took several rotations subbing in and out for both Mercer and Timo Meier on Nico Hischier's wing. 

John Marino was the only player missing from the practice session and we await word on his status later on this morning.

In Case You Missed It
READ: 
10 TAKEAWAYS: Meier's Mad March
WATCH:
 

Today's Content

Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Interim Head Coach Travis Green... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned! 

More News

Devils Sign NCAA's Dylan Wendt | RELEASE

Devils Drop Emotional Affair to Rangers, 4-3 | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Rangers 4

Meier's Mad March | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Look to Bounce Back at MSG | PREVIEW

Pens' 5-Goal 3rd Downs Devils | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Penguins 6

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Donation | RELEASE

Hatakka Assigned to Utica | BLOG

MacDermid Returns to Practice as Devils Prepare for Back-to-Back | NOTEBOOK

Hoboken, Devils Upgrade Hockey Rink | RELEASE

Devils Practice Prior to Easter | NOTEBOOK

Devils Fall Short in Buffalo, Lose 5-2 | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Sabres 5

Devils Back to Work with Practice in Buffalo  | NOTEBOOK

Vilen Adjusting to North American Game | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Host Autism Acceptance Night | RELEASE

They Keep on Going | 10 TAKEAWAYS