Meier's Mad March | 10 TAKEAWAYS

2.

I loved what Nick DeSimone had to say about playing with Luke and he pointed to that goal above as an example of what type of job a defensive partner for Luke has.

"He’s a special player," DeSimone said, "Just try to know what he’s good at and try to enhance that as much as possible. Give him the puck with speed and kind of let him take it from there. He’s just so good when he’s got time and speed with the puck. Just try to maybe take the first check, the first forchecker and get it to look. Give him his space and time to make plays, Toronto goal, for example, he got it in space and created a goal out of it… he’s pretty good at that!”

3.

We'll stick with the defenseman theme...

It was tough, although not entirely unexpected, to hear the news that in all likelihood we won’t be seeing Dougie Hamilton return to the ice this year. Yes, there are just eight games left, but there’s always that hope that a player can at least get back for a game or two to end their year on the ice instead of off of it.

But that is the nature of the beast.

The loss of Dougie has been enormous this year and it’s impacted so many aspects of the game. I talked about this a couple of weeks ago in a 10 Takeaways, when I had the chance to speak one-on-one with Travis Green.

I’m bringing back his thoughts because I think they really summarize what a loss like his has had in so many different aspects of the team's overall game.

“He knows pressure situations. Everyone knows about his shot, but you know, it does affect a big chunk of our team whenever you lose a top guy on the back end, it’s going to leave a mark. It’s left a mark on our forwards, being able to have a guy like that that can get pucks delivered into the net. Everyone wants forwards to score, get to the net. There’s a real art to getting the puck into the net, getting the puck on your stick and off your stick and Dougie is one of the best in the league at that. “That’s one area that I’ve seen, you watch young defensemen when they get into the league, they have a hard time getting pucks to the net,” Green continued. “It’s just that they’re not used to the speed of the players coming out and the willingness of opponents to block a shot is extremely high in the NHL and those are all just the things that you learn as you’re longer in the league. That part of the game we’ve missed, his ability to create offense just by joining the play, I think we’ve missed a lot this year.”

4.

The Devils have played 74 games this season and only once has the team gone to a shootout. That would be a team record if it holds for the entire 82-game season. And, unless the trend changes for the remaining eight games, it should stand.

To date, since the shootout was implemented, the Devils' record for the fewest amount of shootout games in a season is five, that's a mark they hit twice before once in 2010-11 and again in 2020-21.

5.

Did you know the Devils have played the second most shootout games in NHL history since it was implemented during the 2005-06 season? In the 1,477 games the Devils have played with the possibility of going to a shootout, they’ve gone 177 times, behind only the Florida Panthers 183.

The Edmonton Oilers once went an entire season without a shootout. That was during the 56-game season in 2020-21 when they didn’t play in a single shootout.

6.

No Timo? Really?