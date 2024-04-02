Meier's Mad March | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Meier March 10 Takeaways
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The month of March has officially come to a close and boy what a month it was for Timo Meier.

Meier's Month of March Madness.

I tried, ok?

Timo dominated the storylines for the Devils this past month, out there as an absolute wrecking ball and world-beater. It's no secret Meier has had a tough season when it comes to his health, he's played 61 of the team's 74 games this season but there's clearly a difference we're seeing in Meier now that he's playing with a much healthier, less banged up and bruised body, that earlier this year. Although, he'll never use it as an excuse. No matter how many times you ask an athlete whether finding more success after injuries have healed can be attributed to that said health... they rarely bite. 

"When you have injuries, obviously that sucks," is what Meier responded asked about this very notion. "Everybody wants to play healthy, but that’s kind of the sport sometimes. You have a couple of bruises. I feel good now and that’s a good thing."

But words are one thing, actions are another... and his stat lines speak for themselves. More on that later in this week's 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster! 

1.

Don’t look now but Luke Hughes is tied for second in rookie scoring with just two weeks left in the season. He’s tied with another defenseman, Minnesota’s Brock Faber, with 41 points (and counting?) this year. Luke has nine goals in comparison to Faber’s seven.

NJD@TOR: Hughes scores goal against Joseph Woll

2.

I loved what Nick DeSimone had to say about playing with Luke and he pointed to that goal above as an example of what type of job a defensive partner for Luke has.

"He’s a special player," DeSimone said, "Just try to know what he’s good at and try to enhance that as much as possible. Give him the puck with speed and kind of let him take it from there. He’s just so good when he’s got time and speed with the puck. Just try to maybe take the first check, the first forchecker and get it to look. Give him his space and time to make plays, Toronto goal, for example, he got it in space and created a goal out of it… he’s pretty good at that!”

3.

We'll stick with the defenseman theme...

It was tough, although not entirely unexpected, to hear the news that in all likelihood we won’t be seeing Dougie Hamilton return to the ice this year. Yes, there are just eight games left, but there’s always that hope that a player can at least get back for a game or two to end their year on the ice instead of off of it.

But that is the nature of the beast.

The loss of Dougie has been enormous this year and it’s impacted so many aspects of the game. I talked about this a couple of weeks ago in a 10 Takeaways, when I had the chance to speak one-on-one with Travis Green.

I’m bringing back his thoughts because I think they really summarize what a loss like his has had in so many different aspects of the team's overall game.

“He knows pressure situations. Everyone knows about his shot, but you know, it does affect a big chunk of our team whenever you lose a top guy on the back end, it’s going to leave a mark. It’s left a mark on our forwards, being able to have a guy like that that can get pucks delivered into the net. Everyone wants forwards to score, get to the net. There’s a real art to getting the puck into the net, getting the puck on your stick and off your stick and Dougie is one of the best in the league at that.

“That’s one area that I’ve seen, you watch young defensemen when they get into the league, they have a hard time getting pucks to the net,” Green continued. “It’s just that they’re not used to the speed of the players coming out and the willingness of opponents to block a shot is extremely high in the NHL and those are all just the things that you learn as you’re longer in the league. That part of the game we’ve missed, his ability to create offense just by joining the play, I think we’ve missed a lot this year.”

4.

The Devils have played 74 games this season and only once has the team gone to a shootout. That would be a team record if it holds for the entire 82-game season. And, unless the trend changes for the remaining eight games, it should stand. 

To date, since the shootout was implemented, the Devils' record for the fewest amount of shootout games in a season is five, that's a mark they hit twice before once in 2010-11 and again in 2020-21.

5.

Did you know the Devils have played the second most shootout games in NHL history since it was implemented during the 2005-06 season? In the 1,477 games the Devils have played with the possibility of going to a shootout, they’ve gone 177 times, behind only the Florida Panthers 183.

The Edmonton Oilers once went an entire season without a shootout. That was during the 56-game season in 2020-21 when they didn’t play in a single shootout.

6.

No Timo? Really?

We should get notice soon about the NHL Stars of the Month for March and if Timo isn’t on it, there has to be some flaw in the system. He ended the month as the top goal scorer with 13 and 20 points in 15 games. His 13 goals were the most in the NHL and tied Stephane Richer (1993-94) for the most in team history during March.

Not sure who I'll have to speak with if he's not one of the Three Stars but I'll find out!

7.

Did you see this absolute rocket from Devils defensive prospect Ethan Edwards? It was a massive goal for Michigan to tie the game against MSU and eventually book their ticket to their third consecutive Frozen Four appearance. Just an absolute bullet.

Edwards’ goal tied the game at one in the second period and started a string of Michigan goals, as the Wolverines went on to win the game 5-2.

8.

Jesper Bratt’s goal in Buffalo was his 73rd point of the season, making him remarkably consistent for the past three seasons. He’s had 73 points in each of his past two seasons and in all likelihood (I better not be jinxing some sort of snake-bitten spell for him) he’ll surpass his career-high 73 points with eight games left.

His next point will be his 350 and one more power play goal will be his 100th.

It cannot be expressed enough what it has been like to watch Bratt flourish over his career as the Devils’ 11th selection (sixth round) in 2016.

9.

Speaking of Jesper Bratt, have you checked out our latest edition of Greetings From Jersey?

In this episode, we chat with Bratt and Ondrej Palat! Check it out!

Bratt and Palat talk about life away from the rink

10.

Every coach has their keywords and one we've heard a lot from interim head coach Travis Green is at times, playing an 'immature' game. When you hear the word, for me anyway, it's associated with age but I knew there was way more behind it when it came to what Green is trying to get across. So I asked him this week if he could explain more in-depth what that immaturity means, beyond age.

"Some of it is experience," he said, "Some of it is making simple mistakes that you can’t make at certain parts of the game. I thought (the Buffalo game) was one of those games where (…) we had our chances to score, we didn’t score. When you play a close hockey game where both teams are in the game trying to win and probably, if you looked at that game both teams

“There are a couple of tiny things that we talked about wiht out group today that might have cost us the game. Like simple details like lining up in the wrong spot on the faceoff, obviously we made the mistake on one goal, but there’s lots of mistakes made in the game, but it’s the mental things that you kind of have to learn as you go and you play in the league. When you get to the Stanley Cup playoffs or the Stanley Cup Final, it’s little details a little puck battles that a lot of nights determine games. It’s decisions that you make, whether it’s throwing the puck out blind to the slot in the offensive zone, or like I said, a simple formation on a faceoff that a lot of young guys haven’t gone through before. There’s different types of immaturity (...) A lot of this stuff you learn along the way."

More News

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Donation | RELEASE

Devils, Pens Clash in Newark | PREVIEW

Hatakka Assigned to Utica | BLOG

MacDermid Returns to Practice as Devils Prepare for Back-to-Back | NOTEBOOK

Hoboken, Devils Upgrade Hockey Rink | RELEASE

Devils Practice Prior to Easter | NOTEBOOK

Devils Fall Short in Buffalo, Lose 5-2 | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Sabres 5

Devils Back to Work with Practice in Buffalo  | NOTEBOOK

Vilen Adjusting to North American Game | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Host Autism Acceptance Night | RELEASE

They Keep on Going | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Hughes Brothers Bookend Devils Win with Goals in Toronto | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Maple Leafs 3

PWHL New York to Play Two Games at Prudential Center | RELEASE

Halonen Recalled from Utica | BLOG

Poulter Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Second Period Surge Tops Islanders | GAME STORY