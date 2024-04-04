Devils Drop Emotional Affair to Rangers, 4-3 | GAME STORY

NEW YORK, NY - It was anything but a regular night of hockey between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers. It wasn't even just a regular heated rivalry night between the two clubs. The rivalry hit a new boiling point just two seconds into the game.

An all-out line brawl broke out to start the game as the build-up from the Matt Rempe hits on both Nathan Bastian and Jonas Siegenthaler hit a breaking point.

It was a surprise to most that the line brawl broke out and while players and coaches were happy to see their teammates stick up for one another. As players prepared for the opening faceoff, interim head coach Travis Green could start to see what was about to occur and as the penalties were being delt with by the referees, Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette began to jaw at Green from the opposing bench.

"Their players were lining up fights before the faceoff and none of this would have happened, which we all know why it did happen tonight, none of it would have happened if something happened the game before which was obvious that they didn’t want it to happen that game. I have no idea why Peter would have been upset and again, that’s not on me why he’s upset.”

With two seconds ticked off the clock, it was time to play the actual game.

It was a game of emotions and emotional swings were handled better at times than others.

New Jersey, undermanned having not only lost four players to game misconducts but Dawson Mercer also being handed 17 minutes in penalties, were down 2-0 after 20 minutes of play, but kept plugging away.

Jack Hughes set up Ondrej Palat with a beautiful no-look pass which Palat one-timed past Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin to cut the Rangers lead to 2-1. Palat's goal was followed up by Brendan Smith's fourth of the season, capitalizing on a feed from below the goal line from Jesper Bratt for the game-tying goal and Bratt set up captain Nico Hischier with another high-light reel feed for the Devils third goal at 11:24 of the second period.

As the third period took shape, the Rangers made their own push, scoring first the 3-3 tying goal at 5:32, when Kakko Kaapo took advantage of Luke Hughes' stick snapping in half and had an extra step on the Devils defenseman down the ice, beating Kaapo Kahkonen with a wrist shot, before Chris Kreider's power play goal at 15:03 served as the game winner for New York.

The Devils have now lost three straight and prepare next for another set of back-to-back games beginning in Ottawa on Saturday night.