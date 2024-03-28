Devils Back to Work with Practice in Buffalo  | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing in Buffalo ahead of their game against the Sabres on Friday night.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
New Jersey is preparing for its final game of a three-game road trip
Feature Article: Vilen Adjusting to North American Game
Jack and Luke Hughes took maintenance days and did not participate in practice. Both are available to play against the Sabres. Kurtis MacDermid did not participate either, as the forward has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. Otherwise the Devils had full attendance for the on-ice session.
Below is the team's workflow on Thursday:
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Halonen - Haula - Holtz
Palat - Nosek - Mercer
Willman - Tierney - Lazar
Bahl - Marino
Hatakka - DeSimone
Smith - Nemec
In this week's Prospect Watch powered by NJMEP, Sam Kasan shares more about Topias Vilen's adjustment to the North American game while playing for the Utica Comets. An excerpt of the feature is below:
So, it’s safe to say, Vilen had a lot to learn as he joined the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League to start his first pro season in North America last September.
“At the start there were some small difficulties adjusting my game,” he admitted. “It’s getting better game by game. Now I’m adjusted to the North American style.”
“Everybody has their period of adaption to get to a new level,” Comets head coach Kevin Dineen said. “To move to North America, to adapt to a new life, a new life style, there’s an adjustment period. Certainly, he went through that process.”
The two biggest game style markers, obviously, are the smaller size of the ice surface in North America and the pace.
With the smaller surface, there is less room to skate and open up plays. It’s also easier for opponents to converge and take away time. Thus, Vilen has been forced to hasten his approach with and without the puck.
“Style of playing here is a bit different than I’m used to,” Vilen said. “Making quicker decisions with the puck and without the puck. Maybe it’s that the speed is different than Finland.”
Friday will be the final game of this three-game road trip and it's been off to a great start. The Devils shutout the New York Islanders 4-0 on Sunday before beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday night. With four of six possible points already secured heading into the final stop, New Jersey has made up some ground in the playoff race.
Currently the Devils are five points out of the second wild card spot (Washington, 81 points) and six points out of third place in the Metropolitan Division (Philadelphia, 82 points). New Jersey is also behind the Detroit Red Wings in the standings (79 points). The Capitals, Flyers, and Red Wings all play Thursday night.
In the newest episode of Greetings from Jersey, learn more about Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt's time living in the Garden State!
