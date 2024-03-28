Devils Back to Work with Practice in Buffalo  | NOTEBOOK

Vilen Adjusting to the North American Game

In this week's Prospect Watch powered by NJMEP, Sam Kasan shares more about Topias Vilen's adjustment to the North American game while playing for the Utica Comets. An excerpt of the feature is below:

So, it’s safe to say, Vilen had a lot to learn as he joined the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League to start his first pro season in North America last September.

“At the start there were some small difficulties adjusting my game,” he admitted. “It’s getting better game by game. Now I’m adjusted to the North American style.”

“Everybody has their period of adaption to get to a new level,” Comets head coach Kevin Dineen said. “To move to North America, to adapt to a new life, a new life style, there’s an adjustment period. Certainly, he went through that process.”

The two biggest game style markers, obviously, are the smaller size of the ice surface in North America and the pace.

With the smaller surface, there is less room to skate and open up plays. It’s also easier for opponents to converge and take away time. Thus, Vilen has been forced to hasten his approach with and without the puck.

“Style of playing here is a bit different than I’m used to,” Vilen said. “Making quicker decisions with the puck and without the puck. Maybe it’s that the speed is different than Finland.”

