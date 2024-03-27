They Keep on Going | 10 TAKEAWAYS

One thing, no matter the ups and downs this season, you cannot deny, is that this group will never count themselves out. They won't hang their heads, they won't stop working, they're going to chug along until the very end.

The month of March has seen the stars shine for the Devils, coming up with enormous games, stabilizing forces and a no-quit attitude.

There may just be nine games left on the regular season schedule (how did that happen!?) but the Devils are doing everything in their power to make each of those games count for something and make sure no one else counts them out either.

That has become as much a part of their close-knit identity as a group as anything.

Winners of their last four of five games, they're just going to keep plugging away.

It's been fun to watch and provided us with some great storylines down the stretch. So let's delve into some of them in this week's 10 Takeaways!