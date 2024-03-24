Devils Second Period Surge Tops Islanders | GAME STORY

ELMONT, N.Y. - Jack Hughes and Alexander Holtz both scored on their milestone nights and Timo Meier jumped to the defense of his captain on Sunday evening, as the Devils defeated the Islanders 4-0.

Kaapo Kahkonen manned the Devils net, his first game since Mar. 16 in Arizona and recorded his first shutout since Nov. 29, 2022. Kahkonen made 37 saves against the Islanders.

Opening the second period with a 5-on-3, the Devils needed to take advantage. And Timo Meier got things started. Standing right on Ilya Sorokin’s doorstep, he tapped home Jack Hughes’ shot from below the circle for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Meier’s 23rd, which moved him into a four-way tie with Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt for the team lead in goals.

Jack quickly regained the lead in goals, scoring his 24th of the season at 2:57 of the second period, capitalizing off an odd-man rush when three Islanders collided with one another in the Devils zone, paving the way for a line of Hughes, Bratt and Meier.

The Devils made it 3-0 shortly thereafter when Simon Nemec found the puck on the right wall, fighting off Islanders captain Anders Lee to gain possession. Nemec found a wide-open Alexander Holtz on the opposite side of the net, who one-timed Nemec’s pass past Sorokin.

In the opening 6:12 of the second period, the Devils had turned a 0-0 scoreline into a 3-0 score in their favor and they rode it out the rest of the way. Chris Tierney added the Devils fourth goal of the game, hitting the empty net at 14:51, when Islanders coach Patrick Roy opted to pull Sorokin for a 5-on-4 advantage and the Devils begin their road trip with a win on Long Island.