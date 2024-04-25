NJ Warriors Continue Growth with National Title | FEATURE

In the fall of 2019, a new hockey program formed in New Jersey to support disabled veterans and provide them a chance to play organized hockey. The New Jersey Warriors, a 501c3 non-profit, volunteer-led organization, had veterans from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York come play hockey. The program, with support from the New Jersey Devils and USA Hockey, hit the ground running with a tournament out west before the on-ice activities came to a holt with COVID in early 2020.

“With the help of USA Hockey and the support of the New Jersey Devils, our program started in the fall of 2019 with just a handful of veterans and our first tournament which was out in Las Vegas,” explained Ted Curtin, President and co-founder of the Warriors. “With an exciting start, and some building momentum, COVID came along and shut us down just as fast as we started. It was tough for us as a very new program, but we quickly realized that what we do off the ice, is as important as the work we do on the ice. We became a life-line to our veterans. A connection to each other and way to stem off the loneliness that disabled veterans felt even more so than the rest of the population.”

When they could start holding in-person events again the Warriors jumped back into action with their on-ice activities. The program continued to grow from 10 players to now almost 40 just four and a half years later.

After COVID, when the on-ice activities and hockey games returned for the Warriors the off-ice support continued to be a key part of this program. For Warriors assistant captain and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Mike Sullivan, the Warriors supported him through a key loss.

“Being a part of the NJ Warriors has been great it brings back that sense of comraderie that we all had in the service,” Sullivan explained. “The team has helped me get through a lot, the coaches, board members and my teammates were all there for my family and I after my father passed away last April and I couldn't ask for more.”

Joe Roshinko, a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of the Warriors, joined the Warriors in Aug. 2023 and in this short time span has already found a strong connection with the group.

“Being part of the NJ Warriors means a lot to me. I’ve only been part of the team since August of 2023 and the team comradery and friendships made through this program is more than words can speak. You don’t feel like you’re alone. My teammates, the coaches and board are always there to help. Being able to do events throughout the year gives us something to look forward to. We’ve all been in uniform, and we all face our challenges, and it’s comforting to know you can reach out to anyone if you need anything.”

“Transitioning out of the military into civilian life is hard,” Curtin shared. “It’s hard on relationships, it’s hard on finances, managing work, and staying positive and hopeful. In the military, everything is team first, mission focused, with structure and discipline to keep everything moving forward. And for all of the training our servicemen and women receive going in, there’s no real training that prepares for the adjustment to civilian life. Warriors hockey provides a renewed sense of team, purpose and camaraderie. Regardless of your rank, branch of service, or anything else, when you hit the ice together, it’s a true bond and a built-in brother/sisterhood, that gives our veterans an opportunity to focus on building and maintaining a healthy, physically active lifestyle.”

On the ice, the Warriors added another milestone to the team's history when they were the first-ever host of the Toyota USA Hockey National Warrior Championship. The four day event, taking place in mid-April, had 34 teams from across the country compete in six different tiers for national titles.

“We feel privileged to be able to attend tournaments, but to be the host team for a first-ever tournament like the USA Hockey National Warrior Championships, was an amazing experience for our veterans,” shared Curtin. It was a chance for us to showcase our inclusive focus on veterans, regardless of skill level, who are able to come together and heal, both mentally and physically through the sport of hockey. Our veterans felt honored to represent New Jersey and the Devils in this inaugural event.”

“We are proud to support USA Hockey’s Warrior Hockey for their inaugural national championship,” said Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “Our organization is dedicated to providing and supporting opportunities that help grow the game of hockey and foster environments for all to play the sport they love.”

For players on the Warriors, the experience was a once in a lifetime experience and an opportunity to highlight the program built in New Jersey.

“It was an amazing experience to be the host team to our fellow veterans from all around the country,” shared Sullivan. “We wanted to set the bar high for Nationals and I believe that we did that this year.”

Over the next few days, the Warriors showed their strength on the ice, and went a perfect 5-0 on the road to capturing their first National title.

“It was a great feeling,” Roshinko reflected. “Just looking back once that buzzer sounded everyone was high fiving, hugging, embracing each other. Everyone on the team stepped up their game. Nebraska would not stop fighting, so much credit to them as well. Our coach before the game talked about 'moments,' this certainly is a moment we’ll never forget.”