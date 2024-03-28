Devils Host Autism Acceptance Nights | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host Autism Acceptance Night presented by Schindler on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, when they face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:00 PM ET contest at Prudential Center. Fans will experience unique changes to game presentation elements, a designated sensory room and more.

Prior to the game, the Devils will distribute a "Guide to the Game" video across Devils’ social channels so those attending can learn what to expect during the game. There will be a designated entrance for autistic individuals at M&M’s Tower, located on the corner of Lafayette and Mulberry Streets. The M&M’s Tower entrance will open at 5:00 PM, 30-minutes prior to regular doors, with trained staff on hand and minimal crowd ingress.

Select participants from Schindler and Nassan’s Place will join Devils players as they walk into the arena prior to the game. Nassan’s Place is a nonprofit corporation that is helping to make a difference in the lives of children and families affected by autism in and around under-served communities by providing educational and recreational programs, social outings, and resources.

“Schindler is a long-time supporter of the autistic community, and we’re proud to continue this meaningful partnership with Prudential Center," said Stephanie Kaminski, Schindler's Senior Director of Marketing, Communications and Customer Excellence. “We’re excited to help move thousands of fans through the arena to enjoy the Autism Acceptance Night game.”

“We are thankful to partner with Schindler once again for the Devils’ Autism Acceptance Night and foster a safe and comforting space for all fans at Prudential Center,” said Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activation.

The National Anthem will be performed by 13-year-old Brody Shinderman, who is a part of the autistic community. During the game, Autism Warriors will be honored as Group of the Game. Popcorn for the People, employed by members of the autistic and disabled community, will be featured as the “Food Item of the Game” and the next “Chico Eats” episode. Additionally, Nassan’s Place will be the 50/50 recipient from funds raised throughout the night.

A designated sensory room sponsored by Schindler will be available throughout the night. The room will be located in the Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office Lounge on Suite Level 2 and will be a safe space for those who are a part of the autism community. Those who visit the room will be given a Sensory Kit, including items from Schindler, and experience low lighting, controlled temperature and calm music. Additionally, the volume in-bowl will be lowered. Sensory Kits will also be available at Guest Services located behind Section 9 and 114.