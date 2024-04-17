Jack Hughes Named Devils Clancey Nominee | BLOG

Devils center Jack Hughes has been nominated as the team’s representative for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is given annually to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

Hughes has been an active member of the community since being selected by the Devils No. 1 overall in 2019. Among his many causes are contributions to youth hockey, access to hockey, hospital visits, growing the game and building the community.

Jack, along with his younger brother Luke, was named the first official ambassadors for Hockey in New Jersey (HNJ). At a gala event for the announcement, Hughes helped raise money that will go directly to the HNJ program and help grow the sport in Newark and the surrounding areas. With Hughes’ support, the event sold out with over 300 people in attendance.

“This is such a great thing, where it’s my love for the game, and kids in Newark, and our community,” Jack said two weeks ago on being named co-ambassador for the next five years, “where it gives me a chance, and Luke a chance, to grow the game a little bit and show these kids that we’re around, that they’re out there working on their game and enjoying the game. It’s a common passion between all of us, no matter what your background is, and just a really special thing.”

“With his five-year commitment, Jack will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of HNJ’s programs to support and inspire socioeconomically disadvantaged youth,” said Keith Veltre, CEO of Hockey in New Jersey.