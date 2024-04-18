And That's a Wrap | 10 TAKEAWAYS

3.

One of the main themes coming out of the Devils locker room on the final day of the season was from the veteran voices in the room. Both Ondrej Palat and Erik Haula expressed different areas where they hope to see things change heading into the 2024-25 NHL season.

“Accountability and structure is a big thing for our group, on and off the ice,” Haula said, “Especially when you have young players and a team that’s not accustomed to, it’s not like we just won here years upon years lately. I think those are two big areas and I’m sure they will be addressed.”

Interim head coach Travis Green, who will be considered for the full-time job, amongst other candidates, expressed his belief in accountability.

“You don’t want excuses; I think the worst thing is for the coach to expect something out of a player but he doesn’t understand what is expected out of him. And there’s different levels of accountability. There’s accountability by talking and teaching. Maybe a player isn’t old enough to really understand certain things. At the end of the day, how you keep players accountable changes, there’s ice time, you diminish ice-time, you sit out games, or you whisper into their ear and talk about certain scenarios, it’s not always tough love either. And I think the best coaches have a feel for what players need and the coaches bend to the players to make sure you get the best out of the players, that you don’t always have players bending to the coach. I think there’s give and take in both those areas. But the players having a strong understanding of what’s expected is vital to having accountability and that dialogue, that communication is one of the ways of players knowing what’s expected of them. There’s video, there’s numerous ways you show players how to play the game, and I’m a big believer in that, or else it’s hard to have accountability.”

4.

Ondrej Palat was brought into the club two years ago in part because of the experience he had with Tampa and his every-shift commitment to the defensive part of the game. He has been a big-game player in his career, particularly in the playoffs, but his experience is vital. He has, with his two Cups, been through it all.

His message on break-up day was clear. He’s been through a huge disappointment when Tampa won the President’s Trophy only to be swept in the first round by Columbus. He gets it.

“Sometimes you need to lose to learn and be better," he said, "That’s exactly what we did in Tampa, we had a terrible playoffs, we got swept, we looked ourselves in the mirror and made some changes. Coaches made some changes in the structure, and we took the defensive part of the game as No. 1 that’s going to help us to succeed in this league. That’s what happened the next couple of years.”

What Palat didn’t mention was “the next couple of years” was hoisting the Stanley Cup twice. Commit to the defensive side of the game, and that doesn’t mean sacrificing the offensive talent but commit to that 200-foot game, and the sky can be the limit.

When presented with Palat’s comments, here’s what Tom Fitzgerald had to say:

“For sure, that’s growth. When things, I don’t want to say were easy for them, because they won X amount of games, it wasn’t their goal. Their goal was to win the Stanley Cup, they fell short, I can’t speak to what happened there other than I’m sure they were pissed off, angry, upset but also understanding that it wasn’t good enough for however they were doing things. Pushing individually and pushing one another every single day to be the best player you can be, I’m looking for guys who want to drag people into the fight on the ice and I’m looking for guys who want to drag people into the weight room, because that’s important. That’s what I’m looking for.”

5.

When we talk about accountability, that has to start from the top and Fitzgerald knows it. And while he’s asking his players to self-evaluate, to look in the mirror, he knows that he has to do the same of himself. When asked about what type of changes he feels he needs to make of himself, Fitzgerald is tightening things up.

“To be honest,” he said, “I have probably let my guard down on a lot of areas that may not matter upfront, but the looser you get… it may just be the dress code with people. You loosen it up a little bit, you know the old saying, you give an inch, they take a yard, you give a yard… be a little tighter. The potential of just keeping people accountable that way for me, I can do a way better job in that. I think that will help create an everyday professional player and an everyday professional Hockey Ops department that understands that when you loosen some things, people take advantage of it, versus being the nice guy, things are going to change that way.”

6.

I know fans have been excited about the prospect of Seamus Casey joining the Devils organization after his couple of years at Michigan. Well, while nothing is set in stone, Tom Fitzgerald did reveal if he “was a betting man, I would say he’s probably leaning towards turning pro.”

We shall see...