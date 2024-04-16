Devils, Prudential Center Partner with PIM Brands, Inc. | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced today a multi-year partnership with PIM Brands, Inc., the world’s largest maker of Real Fruit Snacks and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of confections and other delicious snack foods. As a family-owned business based in New Jersey for over 40 years, PIM Brands is committed to serving the Garden State and bringing their delicious and ever-popular brands to consumers day in and day out.

With their iconic Welch’s® Fruit Snacks and Sour Jacks® Sour Candies becoming the Official Fruit Snacks and Gummy Candy of the New Jersey Devils, PIM Brands will also be the presenting partner of the “Fan of the Game,” a fun and interactive in-game promotion that will light up the arena by encouraging fans go head-to-head on the center-hung scoreboard. The fan with the highest level of energy will be named “Welch’s® Fruit Snacks Fan of the Game” and win exclusive products and branded prizing. With this partnership, fans will also be able to purchase PIM’s signature products such as Welch’s® Fruit Snacks and Sour Jacks® Sour Candies at all Devils home games and Prudential Center events, and gain exclusive access to try newer innovations within PIM’s delicious portfolio via partnership elements such as exit sampling, making their Prudential Center visits extra sweet.

“Through this partnership with PIM Brands, we are connecting two New Jersey-based entities that share a commitment to the local community,” said Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activation, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “We look forward to collaborating with PIM to strengthen the connection our fans have with PIM’s delicious products.”

"We're thrilled to partner with the Prudential Center and New Jersey Devils, uniting two longstanding pillars of the Garden State,” said Lauren M. Rosenberg, Marketing Director, PIM Brands. “As one of New Jersey's largest privately owned companies, we're not only avid Devils fans but also proud contributors to our local communities. This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to connect our brands with fans, drive awareness, and showcase our commitment to New Jersey, where we employ nearly one thousand associates.”