PWHL New York to Play Two Games at Prudential Center | RELEASE

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) in association with the New Jersey Devils announced today that PWHL New York will play two home games at Prudential Center during the league’s inaugural regular-season. The team will host PWHL Boston on Saturday, April 20, at 3:30 p.m. ET, and PWHL Ottawa on Tuesday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET. With a hockey capacity of over 16,500, Prudential Center will be the seventh NHL venue to host a PWHL game this season.

“It’s a privilege for PWHL New York to be welcomed with such enthusiasm and professionalism by the New Jersey Devils family,” said Pascal Daoust, PWHL New York General Manager. “In this special season, it is an exciting opportunity for us to reach even more fans from the Tri-State area to come together and experience the PWHL and see the best women’s hockey in the world.”

“We are thrilled to host the Professional Women’s Hockey League at Prudential Center for their first two games in the Garden State,” said Dylan Wanagiel, Vice President, Sports Properties and Special Events, Prudential Center. “Having women’s professional hockey here expands upon the diversity of events at Prudential Center and the Devils’ long-standing commitment to inclusion and growing the game of hockey.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, March 28, at 12:00 p.m. and will be available via Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for PWHL New York’s e-newsletter for priority access. For more information on group tickets, please contact [email protected].

The game on April 20 will be a celebration of Pride, and the game on April 30 will support Mental Health Awareness. The games build on previous collaborations between the PWHL and the Devils this season. Members of PWHL New York recently attended a Devils’ game at Prudential Center, and Devils Director of Player Development Meghan Duggan served as head coach of Team Kloss for the PWHL’s 3-on-3 Showcase event during NHL All-Star Thursday in Toronto.

