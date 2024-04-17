Watch the Devils Exit Interviews

Hear from Jonas Siegenthaler, Nathan Bastian, and others

Erik Haula speaks at the end of the 23-24 season

Nico Hischier speaks at the end of the 23-24 season

Dougie Hamilton speaks after the 23-24 season

John Marino speaks at the end of the 23-24 season

Jesper Bratt speaks after the 23-24 season

Curtis Lazar speaks at the end of the 23-24 season

Palat speaks at the end of the 23-24 season

Tomas Nosek speaks after the 23-24 season

Nate Bastian speaks at the end of the 23-24 season

Brendan Smith speaks at the end of the 23-24 season

Holtz speaks after the 2023-24 season

Jake Allen speaks at the end of the 23-24 season

Kaapo Kahkonen speaks at the end of the 23-24 season

Kevin Bahl speaks after the 23-24 season

Kurtis MacDermid speaks after the 23-24 season

Dawson Mercer speaks at the end of the 2023-24 season

Simon Nemec speaks at the end of the 2023-24 season

Timo Meier speaks at the end of the 23-24 season

Jonas Siegenthaler speaks after the 23-24 season

More News

Disappointment, Optimism Around Clean Out Day | FEATURE

Jack Hughes Named Devils Clancy Nominee | BLOG

Locker Room Clean Out Day | NOTEBOOK

Devils, Prudential Center Partner with PIM Brands, Inc. | RELEASE

Devils Send Bowers, Clarke to Utica | BLOG

A Look Back at the '23-24 Season | Column

Devils Fall Short in Season Finale | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Islanders 4

Devils Host Islanders in Season Finale | PREVIEW

Devils Shutout in Philly | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Flyers 1

Fitzgerald Named to USA Hockey's Management Group | FEATURE

Devils Hold on to Win a Wild Game in Toronto | GAME STORY

Devils, Eleven Sports Media Launch Partner Program | RELEASE

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Maple Leafs 5

Devils Re-Assign Schmid | BLOG

Devils Host Jersey Appreciation Night | RELEASE

Clarke Recalled from Utica | BLOG