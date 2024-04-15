LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Islanders 0

The Devils face the New York Islanders tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Holtz - Haula - Mercer
Palat - Nosek - Bowers
MacDermid - Tierney - Foote

Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Smith
Siegentahler - Nemec

Allen
Kahkonen

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Cizikas - Horvat - Barzal
Fasching - Nelson - Palmieri
Lee - Pageau - Engvall
Martin - MacLean - Clutterbuck 

Pelech - Pulock
Romanov - Aho
Reilly - Burtuzzo

Varlamov
Sorokin

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils hope to go out on a strong note vs. NYI

More News

Devils Host Islanders in Season Finale | PREVIEW

Devils Shutout in Philly | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Flyers 1

Fitzgerald Named to USA Hockey's Management Group | FEATURE

Devils Hold on to Win a Wild Game in Toronto | GAME STORY

Devils, Eleven Sports Media Launch Partner Program | RELEASE

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Maple Leafs 5

Devils Re-Assign Schmid | BLOG

Devils Host Jersey Appreciation Night | RELEASE

Clarke Recalled from Utica | BLOG

Hughes Rated a Top Stick-Handler, Dressed by Peers | BLOG

Devils Fall to Leafs in Penultimate Home Game of Year | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Maple Leafs 4

Devils Provide Medical Update on Jack Hughes | STATEMENT

Schmid Recalled by Devils | BLOG

NJ's Healthy Hat Trick Teaches Healthy Living | FEATURE

New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center Announce Extended Partnership with Verizon | RELEASE

Devils Meet Leafs in Home-and-Home | PREVIEW