Locker Room Clean Out Day | NOTEBOOK

Devils players are meeting with the media one final time before the off-season gets underway.
Stay tuned throughout the day for full coverage of the Devils locker room clean out day.
Devils players speak with the media one final time during the 2023-24 season
Devils players are meeting with the media one final time before the off-season gets underway.
Stay tuned throughout the day for full coverage of the Devils locker room clean out day.
Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Interim Head Coach Travis Green... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned!
Devils President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and interim head coach Travis Green will address the media on Thursday. Green is expected to speak at 11:00 a.m. while Fitzgerald is slated for 11:30 a.m.
In Case You Missed It
READ:
COLUMN: Look Back at the 2023-24 Season
GAME STORY: Devils Fall Short in Season Finale
WATCH:
REWIND: That's a Wrap
INTERVIEW: Tom Fitzgerald on MSG
FEATURE: Thank you Jersey