Hughes Brothers Bookend Devils Win with Goals in Toronto | GAME STORY

TORONTO, ON - Luke Hughes opened the scoring for New Jersey in Toronto and Jack Hughes finished the scoring for New Jersey in Toronto, to bookend a 6-3 Devils victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Both Hughes brothers grew up in the area and were playing together for the first time in the arena where they spent hours watching hockey.

Luke opened the scoring for New Jersey, tying the game at one at 4:25 of the first period. The Devils conceded the first goal to the Leafs Tyler Bertuzzi just 1:04 into the game, but kept plugging away.

“We knew that we could play a lot better," Jesper Bratt said, "Obviously we went in with the lead but we knew we had to step up our game. We also knew that that was their push that they had. That was for us to turn that around. Obviously we have been a team that if its been down games early we know that it’s time for us to get up and get momentum in the game and we got a good start to that.”

The Leafs outshot New Jersey 25-8 in the opening period, but it was the Devils who made their eight shots count for more. Nico Hischier added to Hughes' tally at 17:56 of the first period to lead his team into the second period with a 2-1 lead. Replicating their offensive success, but dialing in their defensive play, the Devils and Leafs traded two goals a piece in the second period. Timo Meier scored his 24th of the season and Max Willman scored his second to give New Jersey at 4-3 lead heading into the third.

"I think obviously, it's not the way we wanted to start the second period, but we know from a lot of experience the game is 60 minutes," Hischier said of the Leafs scoring two early goals in the second, "After goals against and goals for, you've got to be sharp, have the sharp mind-set and keep playing."

Willman's goal would stand the test of time as the game-winner, but Jack Hughes would add an insurance goal with 3:13 to play to bring the score to 5-3 for New Jersey and added a second one with under a minute to play for the 6-3 final score.

Jake Allen had himself a very busy night, facing 45 shots by the high-octane Leafs.

"Jake played phenomenal in the first," interim head coach Travis Green said, "I felt like, in the first, the speed and the skill of their team took us a little while to catch up to it. I thought once we got settled into the game after the first I thought we were good in all areas."

William Nylander and Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto. Nylander scored his 40th goal while Matthews scored his 59th.