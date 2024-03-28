Vilen Adjusting to North American Game | PROSPECT WATCH

The biggest adjustment for any player coming over to North America after playing in Europe isn’t necessarily a new language or culture – although those things are certainly an adjustment – but to the different type of hockey played in this part of the hemisphere.

That adjustment is no different for a player like Finnish defenseman Topias Vilen.

Vilen, 20, has played his entire life in Finland with the Pelicans organization, from the youth program up to Liiga (the professional league). The 6-foot-1, 194-pound blueliner has also competed in international hockey, where the style of play is still pretty similar to European hockey.

So, it’s safe to say, Vilen had a lot to learn as he joined the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League to start his first pro season in North America last September.

“At the start there were some small difficulties adjusting my game,” he admitted. “It’s getting better game by game. Now I’m adjusted to the North American style.”

“Everybody has their period of adaption to get to a new level,” Comets head coach Kevin Dineen said. “To move to North America, to adapt to a new life, a new life style, there’s an adjustment period. Certainly, he went through that process.”

The two biggest game style markers, obviously, are the smaller size of the ice surface in North America and the pace.

With the smaller surface, there is less room to skate and open up plays. It’s also easier for opponents to converge and take away time. Thus, Vilen has been forced to hasten his approach with and without the puck.

“Style of playing here is a bit different than I’m used to,” Vilen said. “Making quicker decisions with the puck and without the puck. Maybe it’s that the speed is different than Finland.”

On top of that, the American Hockey League features some older, veteran players that have been around the game for a long time. They’re stronger, more developed, more mature and more experienced than what Vilen is used to in Liiga.

"You're playing against men," Dineen said.

The coaching staff and Devils development staff have been very hands on to help Vilen use his strengths in this new environment to find success.

“They’ve helped me a lot. They showed me clips almost every game,” Vilen said. “It’s just telling me in practice what I’m doing wrong and in games.

“The biggest thing is my defending. One-on-one. Being strong in the corners in the D zone. Maybe angling in one-on-one going down the ice. Getting more strength.”

The coaching staff has really emphasized puck retrievals for Vilen, the Devils' fifth-round pick (129th) in 2021. The Finn's passing and breakouts are the biggest assets to his game. But in order to pass the puck, you have to possess the puck.

“There’s no secret that when he has the puck on his stick, it’s a real strength,” Dineen said. “But getting back to the puck with pace, it’s not something that finds you. You have to go earn the puck. That has been upward trending for him. His defending has gotten much more sincere.”

It’s hasn’t been the smoothest transition for Vilen. He’s played 45 games with Utica, tallying 19 assists and 21 points. But he’s also had a few stints with Adirondack of the ECHL, appearing in six games and notching three goals, 10 points.

“He needed a few resets over the year,” Dineen said. “We sent him to Adirondack, which may seem like kick in tail, but it’s good for the process. It lets you reset and get to a different level with more time and patience to make plays. That’s strength of his.”

Another strength of Vilen’s is his skating. And while that has allowed him to close gaps, it’s what he does once he closes the gap that has helped him improve over the course of the year.

“He’s always been able to reach people. The trick is to have an impact once you’re in the puck area,” Dineen said. “He recognizes that some of the comparables that we use don't mean you have to run somebody over. You have to get back and create a confrontation. And that’s another area that he’s made strides.”

Vilen has taken the lessons, absorbed the growing pains and has been playing his best hockey late in the season.

“It’s developed, every game it gets better,” he said. “Now I think I’m fully adjusted. So, I can bring my strengths on the ice every game. It’s only getting better.”

Dineen has also seen him improve vastly from the start of the season, and the club has relied heavily on him down the stretch run.

“The last month hes done a really good job. He’s been a real minutes-cruncher for us,” Dineen said.

Personal development aside, Vilen is mostly focused on playing well to help Utica earn a spot in the AHL playoffs. The top five teams in the North Division will qualify for the postseason. Even though Utica is currently in seventh with 65 points, the club is only three points back of fifth-place Laval and Utica's has two games in hand. Although only nine remain on the schedule, Vilen and his teammates still have faith.

“Every guy on our team believes it. We just need to win games,” Vilen said. “It’s not going to be easy. But we trust everyone. We trust each other’s skills and playing style. I still believe."