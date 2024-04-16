Devils Fall Short in Season Finale | GAME STORY

NEWARK - The Devils 2023-24 season has come to a close. After 82 games, New Jersey closed out their season with a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders. It's a disappointing end to a difficult season, leaving the Devils players in the locker room post-game emotional about where their season has gone.

Many of these Devils players are under contract for next season, the core of the club locked up long-term. There will be a lot of soul searching in the summer months and as the team continues to grow into themselves, this feeling of disappointment they're left with tonight should challenge them through the summer.

“I hope that everybody remembers how this feels right now,” Nico Hischier, the Devils captain said, “the feeling sucks, I’m not going to lie. It’s just a little emptiness in there.”

“It’s definitely tough,” Timo Meier added. "The year is done. It’s tough. This is not where you want to be, now it’s time to take some time off, everybody has got to look in the mirror and evaluate their performance. Obviously, we are disappointed, we’ve got to take that into the summer, get better and come next year, we don’t want to be in this position again because there’s no sugar-coating it. It sucks.”

The Devils controlled nearly all the play of the opening 12 minutes, holding the Islanders to zero shots. But a 2-on-1 rush down the ice by the Islanders toward Jake Allen at 12:22 put the Devils behind 1-0, New York scoring on their first shot of the game. Jean-Gabriel Pageau completed the rush chance, one-timing Pierre Engvall's cross-ice pass to take the lead.

Kyle Palmieri doubled the Islanders' lead before Timo Meier banked in a shot off a rebound past Semyon Varlamov for his team-leading 28th goal of the season. But the Islanders, who clinched a spot in the post-season with their victory, took a 3-1 lead into the final 20 minutes, only to conclude the game with one more goal in the third period to end the Devils' season.

“We all have to realize we all have to be a lot better," Jesper Bratt said of the overall season, "We have to use that in the summer. We really need to use this work and fuel to motivate yourself to be a lot better. Obviously we feel like in our organization this is unacceptable and we have to be a lot better.”