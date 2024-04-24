Luke Hughes Named to Team USA | BLOG

Devils rookie defenseman Luke Hughes has been named a member of Team USA’s IIHF World Championship roster, which will compete in Czechia in May.

Hughes, 20, has participated in four other international tournaments for the United States, including the 2019 World Under-17 World Championship, the 2022 World Championship and the 2022 and ’23 World Junior Championships. He earned a silver medal in the 2019 U-17 while claiming a bronze medal in the 2023 World Juniors. Hughes scored four goals and five points in seven games while serving as team captain to win that bronze medallion.

Hughes, who set the Devils’ rookie record for points by a defenseman with 47 in 2023-24, will compete against fellow New Jersey teammates Nico Hischier (Switzerland), Jonas Siegenthaler (Switzerland), Dawson Mercer (Canada), Ondrej Palat (Czechia) and Simon Nemec (Slovakia). More Devils may be added as countries continue to finalize their rosters.

The World Championship will run from May 10-26. There will be daily and extensive coverage right here on the Devils official website. Check back throughout the tournament for the latest updates on Devils’ participants.