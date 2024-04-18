Devils Mourn Passing of Long-Time Scout | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils organization was saddened to learn of the passing of long-time amateur scout, Glen Dirk (85), who recently completed his 29th season with the team. Born in Loon Lake, Sask. on July 16, 1938, he dedicated his life to scouting for more than 40 years, most of it with the Devils. Glen built his career by scouting in the WHL- with the Regina Pats (1983-86), Spokane Chiefs (1986-89), and Kamloops Blazers (1990-94). One of his most famous scouting stories is of seeing a young Scott Niedermayer play in Kamloops and recommending to the Devils that he had seen something special on the ice.

He began his NHL scouting career with the Washington Capitals, before eventually joining New Jersey as an amateur scoutduring the 1994-95 season. Glen had great success both in the WHL where he won two Memorial Cup titles with Kamloops (1992, 1994), andalso in the NHL where he wonthree Stanley Cups with New Jersey (1995, 2000, 2003).

Affectionately known as “Dirky,” his family wanted us to know that he passed away early Wednesday morning surrounded by his two daughters, their spouses and his grandchildren. Recently in hospice, he cherished the calls and messages that came his way and passed along his good wishes to many. He loved his hockey family like he loved his family- fiercely loyal, generous, and truthful.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Glen’s family and friends at this time.