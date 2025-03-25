Devils Practice Before Final Long Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Notebook 3.8.25
By Sam Kasan
The Devils are practicing at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center on Monday afternoon ahead of a three-game road trip.

Meier and Haula have both elevated their games in March.

Practice Info

The Devils held an optional practice Tuesday.

Q&A with Lazar

With 10 games left, what needs to be done?

We addressed that today, going over the calendar for the rest of the year. Ten (games) left, a big four (games) in six (days) coming up. Then the schedule gets a little bit lighter come April. But we want to be feeling good about our game. Putting together a solid 60 minutes. We know it’s going to start with a big one tomorrow in Chicago. Kind of set the tone, continue to build and feel good about ourselves. We’ve been in almost every single game. There areas to improve, areas to learn, areas to grow and areas to embrace. We’ve done a lot of good things over the past few months. We need to put our best foot forward and push on.

What are the good things this team has done lately?

You can tell we’re more competitive. We’re playing with a purpose. It’s simple hockey. Pucks in behind them. All the cliches we talk about but it’s true. You can see when we’re on the same page, our pace, the way the puck moves, the simplicity. This time of year that’s why it’s so much. Teams are fighting for stuff. The games mean so much. Ultimately it comes down to who wants it more.

How big is this road trip for the team?

It’s huge. You can look at it as a measuring stick game. As a team you want to go against the best. You look at that Winnipeg game. It’s hard to do because we have Chicago (first). You want to right the ship. Every time you step on the ice, in the NHL anyone can beat anyone. You can’t look too far ahead and can’t look too far behind as well. You have to live in that moment and come ready to play every day. We’ll focus on Chicago then Winnipeg and Minnesota. It’s a day-at-a-time approach. But again, you have to embrace the opportunity going against anyone in this league.

Lazar speaks to the media following Tuesday's practice

He Said It

Foote playing against his coach father, Adam, with Vancouver: “It was interesting. We hung out the day before so we were talking about it a little bit. Once you get into the game, you’re not really looking at it or paying attention to it. It was cool.”

Q&A with Foote

What was it like being able to spend some time with your father during the season?

It was great. We were just talking hockey. It’s cool I got the call up at this time with Vancouver in town. It was obviously nice to see him because I don’t see him very much because he’s busy with Vancouver. It was nice.

How are you feeling a couple games in the NHL right now?
I feel good. I definitely felt better in (Monday’s) game. I thought our line did better defensively. Just have to keep that going, build on it. Hopefully, I stay in the lineup. If I do, hopefully it’ll keep growing as a whole.

Do you feel a difference in the physicality of your game?

Yeah, I definitely do. I didn’t feel like there was much physicality last night, just how the game went. I just try to finish checks when I had the chance. Just have to keep it up.

How does playing physical help your game?

If you keep doing that it keeps you engaged in the game as well. It’s a big part of it because I’m a big forward and that’s the game I need to play.

Foote speaks to the media following Tuesday's practice

Ethan Edwards

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed defenseman Ethan Edwards to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2025-26 season. Edwards will sign an American Hockey League (AHL) Standard Player Contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and report to Utica. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Full details here.

