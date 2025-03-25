Edwards Signs Entry-Level Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed defenseman Ethan Edwards to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2025-26 season. Edwards will sign an American Hockey League (AHL) Standard Player Contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and report to Utica. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Edwards, 22, completed his senior season at the University of Michigan and recorded 21 points (5g-16a) in 36 games. The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman’s 21 points marked a career-high at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level and led all Michigan blueliners. The left-handed shot’s 40 penalty minutes also ranked first on the team.

Edwards played in 130 career games at Michigan, registering 56 points (15g-41a) and accumulating 145 penalty minutes. He was named an alternate captain for the 2023-24 campaign and helped Michigan win Big Ten Championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Edwards also received Big Ten All-Academic honors in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Born on June 6, 2002, in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Edwards was selected in the fourth round, 120th overall, by the Devils in the 2020 NHL Draft. Before his NCAA tenure, Edwards played one season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with Sioux City during the 2020-21 campaign. He led all Sioux City defensemen with 27 points and 21 assists.

Edwards was teammates with current Devils’ defenseman Luke Hughes during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons at Michigan. He was also teammates with New Jersey’s 2022 second-round draft pick and current Utica Comets blueliner, Seamus Casey, from 2022-23 to 2023-24.