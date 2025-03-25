Canucks Use Shootout to Defeat Devils | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils and Canucks were tied at one after 40 minutes, setting up a big third period for two teams in search of a valuable win. Both teams with plenty to play for as we come down to the wire of the NHL's regular season.

Heading into the final frame tied 1-1, the Devils took their first lead of the game on Timo Meier's second goal of the night, banging home a rebound. The lead lasted less than a minute, with Jonathan Lekkerimaki responding for the Canucks.

Erik Haula would give the Devils their second lead of the night with his ninth goal of the season, crashing in the puck in a busy crease in front of Thatcher Demko in the Cancuks net at 13:25 of the third.

Vancouver, who are in the fight for their playoff lives, sitting on the outside, looking in, pulled Demko with two minutes to play and capitalized with just 36 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

"It’s tough," Erik Haula said. "For the most part, we played a good game. It’s hard to stand here and say we deserved better, one thing we have to take out of it is one big point for us. It stings right now. You try and take the positives out of it and move on.”

The game came down to the shootout, after Jacob Markstrom and Demko traded saves, four for Markstrom, three for Demko, in the overtime period.

Jake DeBrusk, Jesper Bratt and Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored in the shootout.

Lekkerimaki's was the game winner.

“If you want to win a game you’ve got to be consistent for 60 minutes and if you’re only until 59:30 at this time, you’re going to pay for it," Meier said post-game. "It’s obviously, at least we got one point but it’s frustrating to lose like this. But we’ve got to learn the hard lesson and move on and take the good stuff and those little things that cost you a game that cost you at this time of year, we’ve got to clean them up real quick, like right now,”