Canucks Use Shootout to Defeat Devils | GAME STORY

canucks win 4 3
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils and Canucks were tied at one after 40 minutes, setting up a big third period for two teams in search of a valuable win. Both teams with plenty to play for as we come down to the wire of the NHL's regular season.

Heading into the final frame tied 1-1, the Devils took their first lead of the game on Timo Meier's second goal of the night, banging home a rebound. The lead lasted less than a minute, with Jonathan Lekkerimaki responding for the Canucks.

Erik Haula would give the Devils their second lead of the night with his ninth goal of the season, crashing in the puck in a busy crease in front of Thatcher Demko in the Cancuks net at 13:25 of the third.

Vancouver, who are in the fight for their playoff lives, sitting on the outside, looking in, pulled Demko with two minutes to play and capitalized with just 36 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

"It’s tough," Erik Haula said. "For the most part, we played a good game. It’s hard to stand here and say we deserved better, one thing we have to take out of it is one big point for us. It stings right now. You try and take the positives out of it and move on.”

The game came down to the shootout, after Jacob Markstrom and Demko traded saves, four for Markstrom, three for Demko, in the overtime period.

Jake DeBrusk, Jesper Bratt and Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored in the shootout.

Lekkerimaki's was the game winner.

“If you want to win a game you’ve got to be consistent for 60 minutes and if you’re only until 59:30 at this time, you’re going to pay for it," Meier said post-game. "It’s obviously, at least we got one point but it’s frustrating to lose like this. But we’ve got to learn the hard lesson and move on and take the good stuff and those little things that cost you a game that cost you at this time of year, we’ve got to clean them up real quick, like right now,”

Here are some observations from the game:

• Despite the loss, Jacob Markstrom was solid in net for New Jersey. Markstrom has been working to find his way into a positive rhythm since his return to the lineup in early March and while the results haven't been there, head coach Sheldon Keefe saw Markstrom's performance on Monday night as a real step in the right direction.

“I thought Marky was good today, that’s why it’s tough the game goes the way that it does, I thought he was really good. A really positive step for Marky,” Keefe said.

Markstrom made 25 saves on 28 shots.

• March is Meier's month. Meier's power play goal midway through the second period was his sixth goal this month to lead New Jersey.

The goal came off a dazzling no-look, backhand feed from Dawson Mercer standing up atop the Canucks crease in front of Thatcher Demko. It was a tape-to-tape pass, Meier's initial shot rebounding right back out to him before hammering it into the net for his 21st goal of the season.

• On the Amazon Prime broadcast in Canada, Jesper Bratt was featured in an interview with studio host Andi Petrillo and asked about recently tying and surpassing Scott Stevens' record for the franchises' most assists in a single season, tying it with his 60th then surpassing, and adding yet another one tonight to reach 62.

Bratt had a great response when asked by Petrillo.

“He’s such an amazing player, and amazing career. I hope to have my name on some bigger things that he’s been on too.”

• Bratt's assist was his 82nd point of the year, one-off from the career-high he set last season of 83.

• Johnathan Kovacevic saved a near-sure goal when he came to Markstrom's aid. Markstrom made an initial save on forward Nils Aman's drive through the crease, where he tipped the puck into the Devils netminder. The puck was left alone in the blue paint and at the very moment Aman was able to get a second, backhand, whack at it, Kovacevic, from behind the goal line, had the wherewithal to place his stick on the goal line to swoop the puck out of any danger.

VAN@NJD: Markstrom with a great save against Nils Aman

• It's been two full seasons since all three Hughes brothers have played in the NHL, but Prudential Center remains where all three have yet to share the ice. In the previous two matchups, middle brother Jack missed the games, as he did again tonight due to his season-ending shoulder surgery.

• In another familial connection during the game tonight, Devils forward Nolan Foote had a familiar face behind the Vancouver Canucks bench. Foote's father, Adam, has been an assistant coach with the Canucks since 2023.

• Ondrej Palat returned to the Devils lineup, sitting out the previous two games with an undisclosed injury.

Devils vs. Canucks

Photos from the game between the Devils and Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center.

The Devils take their penultimate road trip of the regular season, stopping in Chicago, Winnipeg and Minnesota. The Devils and Blackhawks face off on Wednesday at United Center at 7:30 p.m. You can watch on TNT or MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:38 p.m. ET. 

