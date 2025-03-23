Madigan Proving Women Belong | FEATURE

Sometimes in life, you have to take a risk for what you want. That’s what Kate Madigan did in 2017 when she left a job in the corporate world and entered the uncertainty of a male-dominated world in the NHL.

But for Madigan, hockey is in her blood. Her father, Jim, was a former player, coach and current Athletic Director for Northeastern University. He also served as an NHL scout for many years during Kate’s youth. The Madigan family lived and breathed the sport.

After graduating with a master’s in accounting and a bachelor’s in business administration from Northeastern, Kate Madigan took a job with Deloitte. But her heart was really in hockey.

So even though there were no high-profile women in the NHL and no clear avenues or roles, Madigan took a leap.

“For so long I knew I wanted to be in hockey when my dad was a scout in the NHL,” Kate said. “But I was too afraid. I never played hockey. I’m in accounting. Where am I going to fit in? You have to ask for what you want. You have to be willing to put in the hard work.”

Madigan did just that. She asked for what she wanted and put in the work. She broke into the NHL with the Devils in 2017. Just five years later, on July 6, 2022, Madigan become the first female Assistant General Manager in franchise history, and the sixth in NHL history.

And it all began with her asking for chance by then Devils general manager Ray Shero.

“After I came for development, I did a trial run and after two weeks I said, ‘I’m in. This is awesome,’” Madigan said. “Watching hockey for a living, it’s great. You feel part of the team. There’s nothing like it.”