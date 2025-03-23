Madigan Proving Women Belong | FEATURE

Sometimes in life, you have to take a risk for what you want. That’s what Kate Madigan did in 2017 when she left a job in the corporate world and entered the uncertainty of a male-dominated world in the NHL.

But for Madigan, hockey is in her blood. Her father, Jim, was a former player, coach and current Athletic Director for Northeastern University. He also served as an NHL scout for many years during Kate’s youth. The Madigan family lived and breathed the sport.

After graduating with a master’s in accounting and a bachelor’s in business administration from Northeastern, Kate Madigan took a job with Deloitte. But her heart was really in hockey.

So even though there were no high-profile women in the NHL and no clear avenues or roles, Madigan took a leap.

“For so long I knew I wanted to be in hockey when my dad was a scout in the NHL,” Kate said. “But I was too afraid. I never played hockey. I’m in accounting. Where am I going to fit in? You have to ask for what you want. You have to be willing to put in the hard work.”

Madigan did just that. She asked for what she wanted and put in the work. She broke into the NHL with the Devils in 2017. Just five years later, on July 6, 2022, Madigan become the first female Assistant General Manager in franchise history, and the sixth in NHL history.

And it all began with her asking for chance by then Devils general manager Ray Shero.

“After I came for development, I did a trial run and after two weeks I said, ‘I’m in. This is awesome,’” Madigan said. “Watching hockey for a living, it’s great. You feel part of the team. There’s nothing like it.”

Even though she was hooked immediately, it still took gumption to make the transition into a whole new world, a world that wasn’t always so open to a female presence.

“It was scary, but it’s something I always knew I wanted to get into,” Madigan said. “I just didn’t see a path. That’s the great thing about the visibility of women now, there are different paths. I come from corporate America. Hockey is a sport; it’s also a business. There’s a business side to it. That’s what I bring to the table that’s a little bit different, my background and my perspective on things.”

In her current role, Madigan serves with a small group that has influential say on roster construction at the pro and amateur levels, transactions, hockey personnel decisions, athletic care, team operations, facilities management, budget and serves on the team’s management travel party.

Madigan didn’t see any women in such a role in the NHL during her youth. But now, along with herself, there are women like Emilie Castonguay, AGM Vancouver, Cammi Granato, AGM Vancouver, Meghan Hunter, AGM Chicago, and Hayley Wickenheiser, AGM Toronto, serving in the leading roles with premiere organizations.

The visibility of women in such positions provides a “seeing is believing” element. And that impact is being felt even beyond the front office and beyond hockey. Young girls have an abundance of role models that they can aspire to be.

“I think we have seen it firsthand with the impact (Seattle Kraken assistant coach) Jessica Campbell is having on the younger generations. Same for the PWHL, Caitlin Clark, CoCo Gauff, and I could go on,” Madigan said.

“You’re seeing the younger generation asking for signatures, wearing jerseys and being invested in the outcome of sports because they found a role model to look up to,” Madigan continued. “Now, I believe there have always been female role models to look up to, but not as many, not as diverse and not as publicized. The youth is seeing themselves in the current state of women in sports at all levels and that is important.”

kate madigan3

Madigan herself was once one of those young girls. She was also an athlete, competing in Track & Field as a hurdler and sprinter with Northeastern. And beyond hockey, seeing strong women in her life helped mold Madigan into the person she is today.

“First and foremost, my mother, she is the strongest woman I know with the kindest heart and someone I strive to be every day,” Madigan said. “Surya Bonaly. She was a figure skater who abided by her own rules and was unapologetically herself breaking the mold and barriers of the figure skating world.”

Inspired by the women who came before her, Madigan broke her own mold and found her own path. And now she’s working to ensure that the doors remain open for those that follow her.

Madigan is passionate about creating opportunities for the next generation of women and advancing the equality of women in sports. She lends her time to the Women’s Sports Foundation, Women in Sports & Events and gave a TEDxBoston Talk about her job titled: “Sports Management Suite: The Present is Female.”

Her message to the next generation is simple.

“Have dreams and go for it. Now more than ever I think women can do that,” Madigan said. “Currently is the best time to be a woman in sports, and I hope it just keeps getting better and better in the years to come, where eventually we don’t have to talk about it.”

kate madigan 6

Every woman has their own story and unique path into the sports world. For Madigan, it’s important to find your own way.

“Don’t try to be something you are not,” she said. “The mold of what it means to be in professional sports, whether player, coach, executive, is less black and white now. Be your authentic self. There isn’t a certain attribute list to get into sports. So, know what you can bring to the table and have an opinion and voice to do so. Continue to break the mold.”

Madigan was named to her position as assistant general manager in 2022. And even in the past three years, more and more women have been elevated to prominent roles in all sports. Whether it’s Campbell as the first assistant coach in NHL history, female coaches in the NFL, female referees in the NBA, or the rise in popularity of women’s leagues like the PWHL and WNBA.

“The landscape has changed drastically,” Madigan said, “there is still aways to go in terms of numbers of roles and/or equal pay for women in, or playing, sports, but women are no longer just happy to be involved in the discussion. They know what they deserve and are demanding it. People are seeing the benefit of hiring people who aren’t like them and that it’s not to check a box, but it actually makes them and the team better.”

The Devils have certainly seen the benefits from the hirings of people like Madigan, Vice President Hockey Administration Marie Carnevale, VP Hockey Finance Kristin Farina, Sr. Director Team Management & Operations Christine Garcia and Director Player Development Meghan Duggan.

The Devils organization believes in hiring the best person for the job. And sometimes the best person for the job just happens to be a woman. Madigan and the other women in the organization have proven they belong. Sometimes, all that’s needed is a chance.

“Ray (Shero) was the one who hired me and gave me my first chance,” Madigan said. “Eight years ago, the landscape was very different. So, taking a chance on a young female, with an accounting degree, was very progressive. He allowed me to grow into the sport and was always willing to answer questions, give advice and honestly believed in me before I saw anything in myself in this world.”

kate madigan 1

Madigan was promoted to Executive Director, Hockey Management/Operations in 2020 and then Assistant General Manager in 2022 by current Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald.

“’Fitzy’ is unbelievable in his own mentoring way,” Madigan said. “He treats me like an equal and he’ll push me, just like everyone else. We have an amazing relationship where we really balance each other. He’s been instrumental in the environment he has created, the opportunities, and he listens to my opinions. I have a different perspective and provide another lens to see things.

“I don’t know if I’d be where I am without him. It spearheaded me into a managerial role. I can’t say enough good things.”

Madigan is completing her third season as AGM. And in that time, she has seen everything from a second-round playoff run to missing the playoffs, to coaching changes, trades, free agent signings, and other staff dynamics. It’s all been a learning process.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop growing and learning,” she said. “I continue to be a part of different experiences, whether new trades, new coaches, new technologies, injuries, etc. So, I’ve grown my perspective and opinions through learning how to handle different situations.

“How I did something three years ago, I may handle the exact same situation now differently. I’ve learned how to better adapt to situations and there is no ‘one-size-fits-all.’”

Madigan was hooked eight years ago to “watch hockey for a living.” But she’s also learned that the best part of working in sports is the people around you.

Working in sports can be a grind. You’re never “off the clock.” You regularly work 60-plus hour weeks. And for the operations staff, there is no off-season since the combine, draft and free agent all take place in the summer.

That’s why it’s important to surround yourself with good people.

“This isn’t a job, it’s a career lifestyle,” Madigan said. “There’s no 9-5, five-days-a-week in any professional sport. So, who you surround yourself with truly matters. I have probably spent just as many holidays with my family as I have my coworkers. So, having a good group who you truly enjoy being around is important.

“It’s a long season; you’re on the road, wins and losses, ups and downs. So, to be with people who all care and want to be the best, while having some laughs makes the job better than I could have ever imagined.”

So, can anything make the job better than it already is?

“Winning!” Madigan laughed. “I really enjoy winning. I am just as competitive as anyone else so I can’t lie there!”

kate madigan 4

