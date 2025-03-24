Devils Pay Homage to Strong Women in Their Lives | FEATURE

And one avenue that’s opened up for women is in the sport of hockey. Not only is there now a women’s professional team in the PWHL – including the New York Sirens who play home games at the Prudential Center – but many women are also part of NHL clubs as well.

The Devils feature women in key hockey operations positions like Vice President, Assistant General Manager Kate Madigan, Director, Player Development Meghan Duggan and various others in analytics and the front office.

“Hockey is different for everyone,” goalie Jake Allen said. “We have Kate (Madigan) here in management. You don’t have to be a hockey player. There are so many different ways to be involved. You can be on the TV, media side. You can work in management, player development. There are so many ways to get involved in the game. To be in the NHL doesn’t mean you have to play hockey. It’s not just about the on-ice product, it’s the off-ice as well.”

“Coming here to New Jersey and seeing the females, our head nutritionist, a bunch in the front office, analytics department, hockey department, to say the game has come a long way is an understatement when it comes to empowering women,” Dillon said. “Whether it’s dominoes or hockey or soccer or anything, I want the most for my daughters. Just to feel as confident as anybody in the world to do what they want to do and ultimately achieve whatever goal they have in mind.”

Dillon, like many in the NHL, credits strong women in his life who helped shaped him as a man and as a professional.

“My mom is a super strong individual,” he said. “My wife is a big part of my life. My sister, my kids. I’m surrounded by a lot of females. All of them have a different impact on my life. They’ve all been super strong and empowering people.”

For Cotter, he began his hockey career thanks to a woman. In Michigan, he was picked by a female coach, Lori Saunders, to play for the Thunder Sharks.

“She’s the first person to put faith in me,” Cotter said. “I don’t remember it too well, but what my parents told me, it’s awesome when someone puts faith in you that young. She was a big part of one of my steppingstones throughout my career.”

When Allen broke into the NHL in 2012, female roles were few and there was no professional women’s league. That has all changed in the past decade.

“Our game is hitting all different demographics in ways that, since I started in the league, has expanded tremendously, especially on the women’s side with the PWHL, partnering with the League,” said Allen, who has three daughters. “For me, I have four women in my life at my house, trying to give them the best opportunities in their life, whatever avenue it is.

“I took my girls to a (PWHL) game last year in Montreal after the season. They loved it. What they’re doing for the game is exceptional. It’s given another platform on the women’s side that’s only going to grow.”