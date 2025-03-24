Devils Pay Homage to Strong Women in Their Lives | FEATURE

It takes a village to raise a hockey player. And there tends to be one similar through line for many of them. A strong female presence in their lives.
“My mom, I wouldn’t be close to where I am without her,” Devils forward Paul Cotter said. “Her and my dad. The work that they’ve done, early mornings, you name it. My sister as well. She’s pushing me every day with her success.”
Cotter was referring to his younger sister Mileena, who is a freshman midfielder for the Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse team. She, along with his other brother, Jake, have also had an impact on his life and career.
“I’m super proud of her. A lot of people are. Just like myself, we owe it to a lot of people who get us to where we are along the way. It’s nice to see,” Cotter said. “Her hard work and sacrifice so far to get her where she is right now is tremendous. The amount is a lot. She deserves it. Her talent is a joke. A hat trick in your first NCAA game is not like most people.”
The Devils are hosting Women’s Empowerment Night on March 24 when the club faces Vancouver. The night will highlight powerful women around the world of hockey and beyond (you can purchase tickets here).
“As a male hockey player, just now being a dad of two girls that I want everything for, I want them to have every opportunity, every chance to be successful,” Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “My 3-year-old thinks she can play in the NHL. She thinks she can do all these things. She’s really determined. It makes me excited and happy as a father to see her, whatever task it is she wants to complete, she wants to do it. When it comes to the world on a greater scale, I’m hoping she can be someone that achieves their goals, no what they are, some day.”