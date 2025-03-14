Devils Carry Win Streak to Road | NOTEBOOK

One noteworthy item is that Erik Haula will be coming out of the lineup Saturday against Pittsburgh to allow for Daniel Sprong to return.

“Haula will be out (Saturday),” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed. “It’s not an indication or reflective of their play recently. Each situation is different. I think Haula started to go in the right direction here and did a nice job since we put him on the wing.”

The Devils coaching staff has not been shy about tinkering with the lineup, even during their three-game winning streak. Paul Cotter was inserted in the second game while Simon Nemec returned in the third win. Now, it appears Sprong will get an opportunity against the Penguins, the team that drafted him.

“It’s Haula’s turn to sit out and give an opportunity for Sprong to get in. That’s really it,” Keefe said. “As I alluded to, there will be some of that, as there has been, down the stretch here. We have guys that can come in and out of our lineup and not be disruptive for us and keep moving forward and moving ahead. I think that makes our group stronger.”

The Devils have a plethora of depth at the forward position currently with their recent acquisitions. Part of the team moving different pieces around is finding out the best way to utilize that depth.

“We’ve got Glass and Sprong, two new guys that I don’t know exactly how to use them or how they best fit into our group. Wanting to try some different things,” Keefe said. “Just having the extra bodies, all of a sudden you can’t take your spot for granted. There are guys that are there to replace you if you slip or deviate.”