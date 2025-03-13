Hamilton to Miss Rest of Regular Season | INJURY UPDATE 

hamilton celly
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils will be without defenseman Dougie Hamilton for the remainder of the regular season.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald told the Krackin’ Canuckleheads podcast that Hamilton’s injury may “go into the second round” of the playoffs.

While the timeline has many factors and isn’t definitive, Fitzgerald said, “we’re not planning on (having him until the playoffs). This is what we have.”

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe echoed that sentiment in his media availability Thursday afternoon.

“We’re not counting on it. We’re pressing on as though we don’t have him,” Keefe said.

Hamilton suffered an injury on March 4 at Dallas during the first period. He’s missed the past three games for the club.

“The nature of his injury, he’ll do all that he can to be ready as soon as he can,” Keefe said. “We’ll welcome him back and hope to earn the opportunity to play long enough to get him back.

“It hasn’t been on my mind. We turned the page pretty quickly when the injury happened. We just have to press on.”

