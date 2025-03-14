Devils Drain Oilers, Win 3rd Straight | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• All three of the Devils’ goals tonight had something in common: net-front presence. Pesce scored with Erik Haula and Cody Glass at the crease. Bratt scored with Nico Hischier and Timo Meier at the net. And Nemec tallied with Hischier right atop the crease.

“That’s how goals are scored a lot of times in this league,” Bratt said. “Low to high, pucks to the D and they get pucks through. There are rebounds or a puck that a goalie doesn’t see. A lot of times that’s how pucks go in.”

• Nemec was benched the two previous games after a rough third period against Winnipeg in which he was guilty for allowing three goals against a week ago.

“I had a couple good games before the Winnipeg game. Then a couple bad shifts against Winnipeg,” Nemec said. “I’m just trying to work hard with the coaches. I think I can play with more confidence on the ice.”

The 21-year-old blueliner enjoyed a redemption game after showing well defensively and scoring a decisive goal in the third period on a one-timer from above the circles.

“I felt like, ‘finally.’ I waited for this moment all season," Nemec said. "It was a great game for us and it was the game-winning goal so it was more special.”

“I thought he played a good game,” Keefe said. “I thought he was assertive, moved the puck, killed some plays defensively and a great shot to finish a great sequence.”

• Much credit should be given to the coaching staff. Most clubs won’t change the lineup after winning two in a row. But Keefe and his staff aren’t shy about making adjustments that they think will benefit the team.

“For me, it’s more than just a response today. His effort and response today was set up because of his response after that (Winnipeg) game,” Keefe said. “The days between then and now, how he’s handled himself. I think we saw some real maturity and growth in Nemec and some accountability at the same time.

“That, to me, is every bit as important, maybe even more important, than what goes on the ice, the maturity of being a professional. I was really happy with how he handled himself then, which is why you change the lineup to get him in and he did well with it.”

• The Devils did a really solid job of denying the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Draisaitl any real rush opportunities. The Devils defensemen were very cognizant to stay well above on the plays, especially when there were 50/50 pucks in the Oilers zone, to snuff out the Edmonton transition game.

The lone mistake was a turnover inside their own blue line in the defensive zone that Draisaitl turned into a goal. It just goes to show that it only takes one mistake for the NHL’s leading goal scorer to make you pay.

• The Devils scored the all-important first goal, thanks to some simple hockey. It started with Erik Haula winning an offensive zone face-off. Jesper Bratt put a shot on net while Haula and Cody Glass were crashing in front. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made a blind save but the rebound kicked out into the right circle. Pesce, pinching in on the play, found it and lifted it over the sprawled body of Skinner for the goal.

• The Devils second goal was the same as the first. Starts with an offensive zone face off win. A shot from long range by Bratt with bodies in front of the net (Timo Meier, Nico Hischier). Except this time no rebound was required as Bratt’s shot eluded Skinner through the five-hole for a critical goal to tie the game at 2-2 in the third period.

• Bratt has posted three points in back-to-back games. With his second assist of the game he set a career high with 57 helpers on the season.

• Devils are now 9-0-0 in the last nine games in which they score the opening goal. Overall on the season, New Jersey is 23-5-3.