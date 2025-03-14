Devils Sign Parent to 1-Year ELC | RELEASE

Laval, Quebec native earns first NHL deal

parent signed
By Devils PR
@NJDevils NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Xavier Parent to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Parent, 23, is skating in his third season with the Utica Comets, New Jersey’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward has recorded 26 points (11g-15a) in 44 games this season, after missing the start of the 2024-25 due to an injury. Parent’s four game-winning goals are tied for second most on Utica this season, while his 88 shots rank seventh on the team.

Last season, the righthanded shot’s 45 points (15g-30a) ranked third on Utica and his 30 helpers finished second. Parent began his professional career in the AHL and has played 129 career regular-season games. He’s tallied 29 career goals and 48 assists for 77 career points and has also recorded four points (3g-1a) in five Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Born on March 23, 2001, in Laval, Quebec, Parent was an undrafted free agent and signed a two-year American Hockey League contract with the Comets in July 2022. Before his professional experience, Parent played five seasons in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Halifax from 2017-18 to 2018-19 before playing his final three seasons with Sherbrooke. He was named an alternate captain with Sherbrooke in 2020-21 and was later named team captain in 2021-22. Parent earned a career-high 106 points (51g-55a) with Sherbrooke in 2021-22, while his 51 goals ranked tied for first on the team.

