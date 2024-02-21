Poulter Joins Devils for Practice | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing at Prudential Center on Wednesday afternoon in the midst of playing four games in six days. The team recalled goaltender Isaac Poulter from Utica of the American Hockey League and re-assigned Akria Schmid. 

Isaac Poulter Prospect Watch

Poulter's Bet

The Devils just signed Isaac Poulter to a two-way contract last week. It's been quite the journey to get here. 

“I got cut from teams,” he recounted, “it was always just seeing all my friends playing on like the double-A or triple-A and I wasn’t. I realized how much I wanted to be there. It all kind of just started from when I was younger, just getting cut from a lot of teams. And then once I started figuring out how much hard work I had to put in, I got cut from our provincial team that do a tournament every year, that was another point where I was like ‘Wow, I feel like I’m right there with these other guys”, there was so much work I put in. And I think it's just every step along the way, it hasn't always been the easiest, but, you know, just trying to keep working as hard as I can, and try to do all the right things to make sure that it works out.”

And work out it has.

