Devils Fall to Capitals, 6-2 | GAME STORY

The Devils drop the Metropolitan Division matchup on the road

PostWsh

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A four-goal third period propelled the Washington Capitals to a 6-2 win over the Devils Tuesday night. Alexander Holtz had the lone goal for New Jersey in the first period.

The Capitals took charge early, scoring 39 seconds in when Connor McMichael cleaned up a loose puck right in front of the net. As the period continued on, the Devils started to pick up momentum and were outshooting the Capitals 7-2 after five minutes of play. New Jersey got on the board late in the first period when Alexander Holtz redirected in a great pass from Simon Nemec to tie the game 1-1.

McMichaels would help the home team take back a lead early in the second period when he stole the puck, drove to net, and slipped it past a sprawled Nico Daws. The goal made it a 2-1 game with just under 16 minutes to play in the middle frame.

Five minutes into the third period, Dylan Strome scored to make it 3-1 for the Capitals. Four and a half minutes later, Alexander Ovechkin scored off the faceoff to give the home team a 4-1 lead in the third period. Mike Sgarbossa continued the Capitals' scoring in the final eight minutes of the third period when his goal made it 5-1.

Erik Haula cut the Capitals lead to three when he worked down the middle and scored, making it 5-2. Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith picked up assists on the goal.

Alexander Ovechkin's second goal of the night, a power play goal, gave the Capitals a 6-2 lead in the final minute of play.

The Devils now return home for a three-game homestand, kicking off against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

•After only a shift for each pairing, the Devils shook things up with their defensemen. Jonas Siegenthaler switched to play with Luke Hughes while Brendan Smith paired up with Simon Nemec. Kevin Bahl and Colin Miller remained matchup all game.

•In addition to the defensive pair changes, the lines changed in the second period for the Devils with Alexander Holtz going to the third line and Dawson Mercer joining the fourth.

•The Devils went 0-for-2 on the power play tonight as they continue to search for more goals on the man advantage. Currently, New Jersey's power play is 4-for-57. New Jersey was disciplined thorughout the game and it wasn't until the final three minutes of the third period when they had their first penalty against.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils return home to host the New York Rangers this Thursday at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

