What a Weekend | 10 TAKEAWAYS

It was a return to the Meadowlands for the first time since 2007 that was the story of the week. At long last, the Devils Stadium Series was underway, under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium and the billowing of cheers, applause and joy surrounding the entire spectacle.
It was the first game in the Meadowlands since May 5, 2007, since the final game at Continental Airlines Arena. Jack Hughes turned six years old five days later, Luke Hughes was three and a half.
What a return it was! It couldn't have been set up any better, 70 thousand fans, a first outdoor experience for many, and a game that truly mattered for more than just the event itself.
Those two points were everything to this team.
“We needed this win, if they beat us it puts them almost out of reach," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "You look at that game, you enjoy it and we move on to the next one now.”
And he's right, a loss by New Jersey would have separated the two teams by nine points, the Flyers hanging on to the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. Instead, the Devils keep pace and are just five points back, with a game in hand.
That next one Ruff mentions is tonight against the Washington Capitals but before all that, let's get to a recap of the last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster: