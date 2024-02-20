What a Weekend | 10 TAKEAWAYS

By Amanda Stein
By Amanda Stein

It was a return to the Meadowlands for the first time since 2007 that was the story of the week. At long last, the Devils Stadium Series was underway, under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium and the billowing of cheers, applause and joy surrounding the entire spectacle.

It was the first game in the Meadowlands since May 5, 2007, since the final game at Continental Airlines Arena. Jack Hughes turned six years old five days later, Luke Hughes was three and a half.

What a return it was! It couldn't have been set up any better, 70 thousand fans, a first outdoor experience for many, and a game that truly mattered for more than just the event itself.

Those two points were everything to this team.

“We needed this win, if they beat us it puts them almost out of reach," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "You look at that game, you enjoy it and we move on to the next one now.”

And he's right, a loss by New Jersey would have separated the two teams by nine points, the Flyers hanging on to the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. Instead, the Devils keep pace and are just five points back, with a game in hand.

That next one Ruff mentions is tonight against the Washington Capitals but before all that, let's get to a recap of the last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster:

1.

There have been big moments in Nico Hischier's career, we've watched him grow into the captaincy role from age 22 to now, 25. When I was watching him play in the Stadium Series, it felt like his game, on the biggest of stages had exploded to a new level. And it wasn't just the goal 32 seconds into the game (although, that was pretty sweet), it was his entire performance. He was a threat offensively, 2 goals and an assist, he took 29 faceoffs, winning 18, he was dominant in every aspect of the game.

"I thought he was fantastic, and he led the way tonight. I'm proud of him," Erik Haula said after the game.

Brendan Smith added: “When he leads us like that, we’re a tough team to beat.”

It is no easy task being the type of player Nico is. He's so gifted but he also carries a heavy load every night and watching him do it on a national stage, where the eyes of the hockey world are glued, it doesn't get much better than that.

"He plays in every situation, and he's the type of captain who is going to kill penalties, play against top lines," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "I tried to make sure he was out there against (Travis) Konecny and (Owen) Tippett, and that's a tough task.

"So, you're asking him to shut them down and, at the same time, you're asking him to produce offense. You're asking him to kill penalties when you're asking him to be the best guy on the first power-play group. Then there's a guy that away from the ice cares about every teammate in that room. I think that's probably the most important part. He wants to see everybody succeed. He's not afraid to push his teammates. He's not overly vocal, but when he says something, he commands a lot of respect."

2.

The entrance. Oh, that was just everything.

The Sopranos is one of my favorite shows of all time, so when the team finally settled on the tracksuits as their entrance, I was so ready for it. But it delivered even more than I thought it would. It was the diversity of characters that walked through the MetLife gates that really brought the whole thing together. It wasn't simply one costume for everyone, it was different variations of the same theme that really made it a complete entrance.

Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt with the pinkie rings and espresso cups (if I hear one more person call them 'cappuccinos' I'm going to lose it. Yes, it happened multiple times on Saturday), the bright green, no sweater look, and the ultimate boss look from Hischier, they had it all.

Tell me I'm wrong.

Nico Tony Soprano

3.

As understated as Nico can be, he's not without a cheeky side as well.

There he was, just talking post-game about how great the crowd was, the energy of it all... and then casually slips in the "And I didn't see too many Philly fans."

Cheeky. But you have to love it! 

And quite frankly, he wasn't wrong. 

4.

When I said that being shutout "wasn't an option" I'm not sure I thought the team would be scoring just 32 seconds into the game. I had a perfect view of Gaslight Anthem sitting on the stage, in front of heating lamps waiting for a Devils got to be scored. As much as I maybe didn't expect a goal to come so quickly, they may not have either. I very much enjoyed watching Gaslight members quickly scurry to their guitars and drums to begin playing Howl live. It was the scurrying that was so funny to me. But then to experience that whole thing live, the goal song, the applause of the fans, that's something you never forget.

5.

I asked Simon Nemec what one of the more memorable moments was from the Stadium Series. His answer?

Warming up, playing soccer with the Jonas Brothers playing a concert right next to them.

I can't argue that that's certainly unique! 

6.

During the Jonas Brothers soundcheck, the drummer was wearing a Devils Stadium Series jersey.

During the show it was Joe. Jersey boys through and through. I'm not particularly a Jonas Brothers fan but I do understand the magnitude of how famous they and their music are. What an unbelievably huge get they were for the Stadium Series.

JonasBrothers-8

7.

Blink and you missed him! Luke Hughes had the fastest burst of speed by a defenseman in the league this season. He clocked in at 23.63 mph over the weekend. And that was on chopped-up, outdoor, snowy ice!

Them Hughes boys, I tell ya!

8.

We'll have a few Slovak reporters make their way to New Jersey this week for the weekend game between the Devils and Montreal Canadiens. Once again it's a matchup for Simon Nemec against friend and fellow Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky, who was taken one spot ahead of Nemec in the 2022 draft.

Lindy Ruff shared a funny story this week about Nemec's former coach, Craig Ramsay, who I'm told is an absolute star himself in Slovakia (he's even had a Slovak biography written about him in 2022). He has been the Slovak national team head coach since 2017 and both Nemec and Slafkovsky have played under his tutelage.

So when Ruff was asked about his relationship with Ramsay, who Lindy called "a wonderful man", and if he's talked to Ramsay about Nemec, he flipped the script. 

“I’ve told Simon a couple of times, I’ve threatened to call Craig and make sure that, you’ve got to keep playing well or I will call Craig and it just brings a smile to his face, because I think he’s got a lot of respect for Craig and played for him. Craig was a good teammate of mine and I wouldn’t hesitate (to call him) probably,” Ruff joked. 

9.

After Utica Comets goaltender Isaac Poulter signed his first NHL contract, a two-year, two-way deal, I caught up with him over the phone. I'll have a profile coming out on him shortly, but in the meantime, he shared a funny story with me.

He's good pals with Nico Daws and although Poulter couldn't watch Daws in the Stadium Series game (Utica was playing that night as well), he did make sure to catch up on his buddy, who started and particularly dominated in the second period.

"He had a great game," Poulter shared, "I talked to him last night and he was trying to not flex on me about all the records he holds now about outdoor games! It was definitely brought up, it might have been brought up by me. No one needs to know that! It was just awesome for him to play so well."

10.

Not sure if you caught it, or if it was on the broadcast, but when the Three Stars were announced for the Stadium Series game, the Devils kept up with their tradition of the First Star signing the camera lens that we see at every home game. 

That has to be a first in outdoor game history. 

It capped off a (bleeping) amazing night!

