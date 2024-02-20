What a Weekend | 10 TAKEAWAYS

1.

There have been big moments in Nico Hischier's career, we've watched him grow into the captaincy role from age 22 to now, 25. When I was watching him play in the Stadium Series, it felt like his game, on the biggest of stages had exploded to a new level. And it wasn't just the goal 32 seconds into the game (although, that was pretty sweet), it was his entire performance. He was a threat offensively, 2 goals and an assist, he took 29 faceoffs, winning 18, he was dominant in every aspect of the game.

"I thought he was fantastic, and he led the way tonight. I'm proud of him," Erik Haula said after the game.

Brendan Smith added: “When he leads us like that, we’re a tough team to beat.”

It is no easy task being the type of player Nico is. He's so gifted but he also carries a heavy load every night and watching him do it on a national stage, where the eyes of the hockey world are glued, it doesn't get much better than that.

"He plays in every situation, and he's the type of captain who is going to kill penalties, play against top lines," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "I tried to make sure he was out there against (Travis) Konecny and (Owen) Tippett, and that's a tough task.

"So, you're asking him to shut them down and, at the same time, you're asking him to produce offense. You're asking him to kill penalties when you're asking him to be the best guy on the first power-play group. Then there's a guy that away from the ice cares about every teammate in that room. I think that's probably the most important part. He wants to see everybody succeed. He's not afraid to push his teammates. He's not overly vocal, but when he says something, he commands a lot of respect."

2.

The entrance. Oh, that was just everything.

The Sopranos is one of my favorite shows of all time, so when the team finally settled on the tracksuits as their entrance, I was so ready for it. But it delivered even more than I thought it would. It was the diversity of characters that walked through the MetLife gates that really brought the whole thing together. It wasn't simply one costume for everyone, it was different variations of the same theme that really made it a complete entrance.

Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt with the pinkie rings and espresso cups (if I hear one more person call them 'cappuccinos' I'm going to lose it. Yes, it happened multiple times on Saturday), the bright green, no sweater look, and the ultimate boss look from Hischier, they had it all.

Tell me I'm wrong.