Goaltender Isaac Poulter has been recalled by the New Jersey Devils just days after signing his first NHL contract. Poulter will join the Devils at practice today, for his first NHL practice.

Poulter has played 24 games with Utica with a .908 save percentage and a 14-7-1 record.

You can learn more about Isaac Poulter in our most recent Prospect Watch.

In addition, the Devils have re-assigned Akira Schmid to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.