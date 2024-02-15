Isaac Poulter Signs Two-Year, Two-Way NHL Contract | RELEASE

The 22-year-old goaltender signs a two-year, two-way contract with New Jersey

ISAAC POULTER

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team signed goaltender Isaac Poulter to a two-year, entry level contact with an annual average value of $812,500. The contract starts with this 2023-24 season and includes 2024-25. Poulter will remain in Utica (AHL). The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Poulter, 22, joined the organization on June 22, 2022, signing a two-way AHL deal, and split time in 2022-23 between New Jersey’s ECHL affiliate in Adirondack and with Utica in the AHL. He signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract for the 2023-24 season on April 25, 2023. This season, the 6’2”, 175lbs. netminder has a 14-5-1-3 record in Utica, with a 2.54 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage. Poulter is one of nine AHL goaltenders who has earned three, or more, shutouts this season.

Born on Sept. 12, 2001, the Devils originally signed Poulter as an undrafted free agent in 2022-23. Before his professional experience, the Winnipeg, MB native played parts of four seasons between 2018-19 and 2021-22 with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He posted a career-high 20 wins in 49 games with the Broncos in 2021-22 and recorded a .911 save percentage. During Poulter’s final Junior season, his .911 save percentage ranked tied for seventh for all WHL, and his 1448 total saves ranked fifth. Poulter was teammates with New Jersey forward prospect Josh Filmon (NJ’s 6th round,166th overall pick in 2022) for two seasons between 2020-21 and 2021-22 with Swift Current.

Since making his AHL debut in 2022-23, Poulter has totaled a 21-8-4-3 record with Utica.

More News

Devils Return Home, Host Kings | PREVIEW

Brodeur confident Devils can return to playoffs

Brodeur and Bill Daly Look Ahead to Saturday's Stadium Series | FEATURE 

Jonas Brothers talk Stadium Series performance, hockey fandom with NHL.com

Stadium Series at MetLife to have park theme this weekend

Meier Nets Winner, Hischier Scores 2 | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Predators 2

Devils Activate Smith, Re-Assign Hatakka | BLOG 

The Impossible Angle | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Complete Effort Leads to Victory | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Kraken 1

Schmid Recalled from AHL | BLOG

Shero family has unique perspective on Devils-Flyers rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

Devils Excellent Effort Goes Unrewarded, Lose to Canes in OT | GAME STORY

'Jersey theme' on center stage for Devils-Flyers at NHL Stadium Series

Smith Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Comeback Falls Short to Calgary | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Flames 5