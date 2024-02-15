Isaac Poulter Signs Two-Year, Two-Way NHL Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team signed goaltender Isaac Poulter to a two-year, entry level contact with an annual average value of $812,500. The contract starts with this 2023-24 season and includes 2024-25. Poulter will remain in Utica (AHL). The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Poulter, 22, joined the organization on June 22, 2022, signing a two-way AHL deal, and split time in 2022-23 between New Jersey’s ECHL affiliate in Adirondack and with Utica in the AHL. He signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract for the 2023-24 season on April 25, 2023. This season, the 6’2”, 175lbs. netminder has a 14-5-1-3 record in Utica, with a 2.54 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage. Poulter is one of nine AHL goaltenders who has earned three, or more, shutouts this season.

Born on Sept. 12, 2001, the Devils originally signed Poulter as an undrafted free agent in 2022-23. Before his professional experience, the Winnipeg, MB native played parts of four seasons between 2018-19 and 2021-22 with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He posted a career-high 20 wins in 49 games with the Broncos in 2021-22 and recorded a .911 save percentage. During Poulter’s final Junior season, his .911 save percentage ranked tied for seventh for all WHL, and his 1448 total saves ranked fifth. Poulter was teammates with New Jersey forward prospect Josh Filmon (NJ’s 6th round,166th overall pick in 2022) for two seasons between 2020-21 and 2021-22 with Swift Current.

Since making his AHL debut in 2022-23, Poulter has totaled a 21-8-4-3 record with Utica.