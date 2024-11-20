Devils Hold Practice Before Thursday's Game | NOTEBOOK

The First Quarter

The Devils started their season quickly with 21 games in 43 days. 11 of those games were on the road and two additional contests were overseas in Prague. Although it was a busy stretch, it provided plenty of opportunities to grow as a team and learn different ways to win.

"Speed, hard to play against, and structured, that's what we're trying to go for," Brenden Dillon shared about the Devils developing identity. "Had to find different ways to win during this 21 game stretch. We've played the skilled teams, we've played the big, physical, heavy teams. We've needed our special teams to help us through certain nights, different lines contributing, we're trying to be a full team and I think we've shown spurts of that. It's only a quarter of the way through the year but something to build on for sure."

When reflecting on the identity forming with this group through the first stretch of games, head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed the understanding of what it takes to win games.

"I think we've become a team that knows what's required in terms of the competitiveness and the defensive structure," Keefe explained. "The foundation that gives you a chance to win each night. We've embraced that and with that confidence we're starting to see our pace offensively start to come together. The group believes in each other and we're seeing lots of positive things here in the last 10 game segment. It was a real strong one for us and lots to build on there."