Devils Hold Practice Before Thursday's Game | NOTEBOOK

After a busy stretch to start the season, the Devils have practice time before resuming game action

Notebook 11.20.24

The Devils are taking advantage of four days between games with several practices. Yesterday, the team had a skills session before a full practice.

New Jersey had full attendance of expected players at practice, including forward Timo Meier and defenseman Brett Pesce who missed practice yesterday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe designated both as day-to-day.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

The First Quarter

The Devils started their season quickly with 21 games in 43 days. 11 of those games were on the road and two additional contests were overseas in Prague. Although it was a busy stretch, it provided plenty of opportunities to grow as a team and learn different ways to win.

"Speed, hard to play against, and structured, that's what we're trying to go for," Brenden Dillon shared about the Devils developing identity. "Had to find different ways to win during this 21 game stretch. We've played the skilled teams, we've played the big, physical, heavy teams. We've needed our special teams to help us through certain nights, different lines contributing, we're trying to be a full team and I think we've shown spurts of that. It's only a quarter of the way through the year but something to build on for sure."

When reflecting on the identity forming with this group through the first stretch of games, head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed the understanding of what it takes to win games.

"I think we've become a team that knows what's required in terms of the competitiveness and the defensive structure," Keefe explained. "The foundation that gives you a chance to win each night. We've embraced that and with that confidence we're starting to see our pace offensively start to come together. The group believes in each other and we're seeing lots of positive things here in the last 10 game segment. It was a real strong one for us and lots to build on there."

