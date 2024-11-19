Bastian Back at Practice as Devils | NOTEBOOK

After a trip to the Sunshine State, where the Devils went 2-1-0, the team is back on the ice in Newark for a practice session today!

Right off the hop, there was some good new to report as Nathan Bastian was on the ice for the first time since he suffered a jaw injury in Calgary earlier this month. All three players who were recalled on Monday forwards Shane Bowers, Nolan Foote, and Justin Dowling, as well as defenseman Nick DeSimone, were all on the ice participating in the practice session.

Timo Meier is not participating in the practice session due to back spasms, while Brett Pesce is taking a maintenance day.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!