A Quarter Through | 10 TAKEAWAYS

2.

Speaking of which, at Wednesday's practice session, it took about 10 minutes before Keefe stopped his team, raised his voice, and grabbed his team's full attention. The practice wasn't up to his standards and one thing to know about Keefe is once a standard is set, it must be continually met. There is no other option.

After not liking what he saw early in the practice, he stopped, talked and then they carried on.

“I thought it got better after our discussion. (The effort) wasn’t where it needed to be before that," he said. "You can put a finger on a number of things, whether it’s the time off, you kind of lose your edge a little bit when that’s the case, but also just having practice. Yesterday and today, those were our third and fourth practices of the month, in some sense, I think maybe we’d forgotten what we had established in terms of the level of competitiveness and the pace required in our practices that we can bring into our games. I felt they needed a reminder, so I gave it and it got a lot better after that.”

3.

Twenty games (plus one) into the season is a good place to stop and take account of what level of growth we've seen so far.

Keefe shared that this week, he and his staff spent some time with their players to break down the first and last ten game segments of this season and where he believes they are in their growth. So far, so good. But there's still plenty of work to be done.

Here's how Keefe sees it:

"We are far better in almost every facet of the game in the last ten than we were in the first ten," he said. "That’s what I like to see; we’re making progress. We want to continue to get better and certainly, the last ten games are reflective of being an elite team. But it’s an 82-game schedule, first of all, so we want to be able to build on that and have it be sustainable so that each segment that’s kind of what it looks like and have something we can build off and take off from there, seek to earn ourselves a spot in the playoffs and then take on that beast."

4.

So what were those facets of the game that have steadily improved from the beginning of the season to now?

Keefe explains:

"I thought we broke the puck out a lot better, a lot quicker out of our zone," he said. "I thought certainly in the last five games of that segment, and definitely in Florida, elements of our offensive zone play were improving and we’re spending more time down there. In turn, less time in our own zone with that O-zone time and breaking out more efficiently and quicker. That would be it, and then obviously, special teams and goaltending have been terrific. All those things combined have got us in a really good place as a team, but as I said, certainly not content with that and there is another level that we have to get to if we want to compete consistently with the league's best."

5.

Part of taking those steps as a team is about grasping and embracing the identity that is beginning to take shape. And it will take time to fully reveal itself, but right now we are seeing how the identity is becoming multi-faceted. They're not just a beat-you-one-way kind of team anymore, they've taken shape into something more complete.

"Speed, hard to play against, and structured, that's what we're trying to go for," Dillon identified. "Had to find different ways to win during this 21-game stretch. We've played the skilled teams, we've played the big, physical, heavy teams. We've needed our special teams to help us through certain nights, different lines contributing. We're trying to be a full team and I think we've shown spurts of that. It's only a quarter of the way through the year but something to build on for sure."

"I think we've become a team that knows what's required in terms of the competitiveness and the defensive structure," Keefe explained. "The foundation that gives you a chance to win each night. We've embraced that and with that confidence we're starting to see our pace offensively start to come together. The group believes in each other and we're seeing lots of positive things here in the last 10 game segment. It was a real strong one for us and lots to build on there."