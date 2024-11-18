Bastian, Lazar Assigned to IR; Players Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Bowers, Foote, Dowling, and DeSimone Recalled from Utica

Transactions
By Devils PR
@NJDevils NewJerseyDevils.com

New Jersey has placed forward Nathan Bastian on LTIR, retroactive to Nov. 1 and forward Curtis Lazar on IR, retroactive to Oct. 27.

The Devils have recalled forwards Shane Bowers, Justin Dowling, Nolan Foote, and defenseman Nick DeSimone from Utica (AHL).

Bowers has three points, all assists, through 13 games played with Utica this season. Nolan Foote has four goals and five assists for nine points through 12 games. Justin Dowling has two goals and two assists through six games with Utica. Dowling also played in nine games with the Devils this season and has one assist. DeSimone has played nine games with the Comets this season and has two points, both assists, during those games.

