Devils Players Participate in Movember | FEATURE

Three Devils players are raising awareness and money for men's health causes this November

MovemberPlayers
By Catherine Bogart
Every November, people across the country grow mustaches as part of ‘Movember,’ a month-long event raising awareness and money for men’s mental health causes. This year, three Devils players have put aside their razors in support of the cause.

Captain Nico Hischier, forward Timo Meier and defenseman Brenden Dillon are the three Devils players participating on the Devils official fund raising team. The captain discussed the idea with the team in the locker room and his teammates were quick to support and join.

“Playing over here or even in Switzerland you would hear about that movement,” Hischier explained. “Now, since I’m finally able to grow one myself, I want to support that. I was talking with the team about it, it’s for a great cause and give something back to the community. We were talking in the locker room with the guys, some guys said they would jump on the bus as well.

“It’s good to see people supporting it, donating for it, and hopefully we’ll reach our goal.”

Devils players are growing mustaches as part of Movember

“This is my 13th year doing it,” Dillon said about his participation. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s one month a year we get to raise awareness for something that’s important across the world. We’ve got a bunch of guys contributing, the guys that can’t grow them. Some guys sharpie-ing them on, some guys still working on them, so it’s been fun.”

Seeing his players and the entire sport of hockey participate is something Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe has appreciated about Movember.

“I think it’s great,” Keefe shared. “You look across the league, I think our sport in particular has stepped up in that regard. Certain guys it’s a little more personal too or they can grow a much better mustache than others, and they’re willing to do so. I think it’s great awareness and I really like how our sport has embraced it.”

When polled about who had the best mustache out of the three official participants, one player initially pulled away with the vote.

“I cheated a little bit with mine,” Dillon laughed. “I started mine, I think, in early October to try to make sure I was able to keep up with everybody. But I’ll vote for myself.”

“I would say Dillon,” Hischier said initially. After he learned Dillon started growing his in October, the vote changed.

“That’s a disqualification, yes” Hischier said with a smile.

For those who want to support the Devils fundraising efforts and be eligible for exclusive prizes for participating, visit the Devils team page on the official Movember site.

