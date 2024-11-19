Devils Players Participate in Movember | FEATURE

Every November, people across the country grow mustaches as part of ‘Movember,’ a month-long event raising awareness and money for men’s mental health causes. This year, three Devils players have put aside their razors in support of the cause.

Captain Nico Hischier, forward Timo Meier and defenseman Brenden Dillon are the three Devils players participating on the Devils official fund raising team. The captain discussed the idea with the team in the locker room and his teammates were quick to support and join.

“Playing over here or even in Switzerland you would hear about that movement,” Hischier explained. “Now, since I’m finally able to grow one myself, I want to support that. I was talking with the team about it, it’s for a great cause and give something back to the community. We were talking in the locker room with the guys, some guys said they would jump on the bus as well.

“It’s good to see people supporting it, donating for it, and hopefully we’ll reach our goal.”