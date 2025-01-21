Keefe Shuffles the Deck at Practice | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are back at practice on Tuesday as they prepare to host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
As head coach Sheldon Keefe looks for some answers to spark his offense, there were some changes at practice on Tuesday. Some notable changes in places were on the wings, including reuniting a duo of Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt.
Palat-Hughes-Bastian
Noesen-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Cotter-Mercer
MacDermid-Lazar-Tatar
Returning to practice today for the first time since training camp was Santeri Hatakka, who has been out since the preseason with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Hatakka was in a non-contact jersey and skated as a fourth defense pairing with Justin Dowling, who assumed that spot to even out the rotations.
Prior to the Devils hosting the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, the club will induct former head coach Jacques Lemaire as the third member of the Devils Ring of Honor. Lemaire joins Dr. John J. McMullen (inducted in 2017) and Sergei Brylin (2024).
If you're attending the game, make sure you're in your seats early for the ceremony which will begin at 7 p.m. with puck drop expected to be at 7:23 p.m.
Take a trip down memory lane to all of Lemaire's accomplishments in this edition of the BIG READ:
Throughout his illustrious hockey life, Lemaire won 11 Stanley Cups (eight as a player with Montreal, two as an assistant general manager with Montreal and one as head coach of New Jersey). He’s twice won the NHL Coach of the Year, also claiming the trophy while coaching Minnesota (2003). And was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984. Lemaire also won an Olympic gold medal with Canada as an assistant coach at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games.
Being named to the Devils Ring of Honor is yet another accolade in a lifetime of achievement.
“It’s always special,” Lemaire said. “I never look for that stuff. I always stayed in the background and didn’t think about it too much. But when it happens, you do care. I’m touched.”
On January 20, 2025, former Devils head coach Tom McVie passed away at the age of 89. In his memory, we recount one of Stan Fischler's favorite stories about one of his favorite people published during the Devils' 40th anniversary season.
In between his witticisms, Tom McVie also managed to wax philosophical and media members discovered that during Tom's first press conference. Eyeing the crowd eager to hear his introductory proclamation, McVie took the reporters aback by reaching into his vast knowledge of the Old West and its heroes.
"I guess I'm supposed to ride in on a white horse and deliver," McVie said for openers. "But you can't expect me to come in here and do it alone, even though Paladin did. Those Western towns were smaller."
Over a dozen-game spread, McVie had his Devils playing solid .500 hockey. But, then potholes emerged and soon the potholes began looking more like crevasses as the losses grew.
