Keefe Shuffles the Deck at Practice | NOTEBOOK

Lemaire to Enter Ring of Honor

Prior to the Devils hosting the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, the club will induct former head coach Jacques Lemaire as the third member of the Devils Ring of Honor. Lemaire joins Dr. John J. McMullen (inducted in 2017) and Sergei Brylin (2024).

If you're attending the game, make sure you're in your seats early for the ceremony which will begin at 7 p.m. with puck drop expected to be at 7:23 p.m.

Take a trip down memory lane to all of Lemaire's accomplishments in this edition of the BIG READ:

Throughout his illustrious hockey life, Lemaire won 11 Stanley Cups (eight as a player with Montreal, two as an assistant general manager with Montreal and one as head coach of New Jersey). He’s twice won the NHL Coach of the Year, also claiming the trophy while coaching Minnesota (2003). And was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984. Lemaire also won an Olympic gold medal with Canada as an assistant coach at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games. Being named to the Devils Ring of Honor is yet another accolade in a lifetime of achievement. “It’s always special,” Lemaire said. “I never look for that stuff. I always stayed in the background and didn’t think about it too much. But when it happens, you do care. I’m touched.”

