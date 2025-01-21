Lemaire's Psychological Tactic to Beat Detroit in Stanley Cup Final | FEATURE

Jacques Lemaire gathered his team in the meeting room days ahead of Game 1 of the 1995 Stanley Cup Final.

On the board behind him were two columns. One listed the names of the players on his Devils roster. The other column listed the names of the players on the Detroit Red Wings roster.

New Jersey was getting set to face the vaunted Red Wings for hockey’s holiest chalice. Everyone in the hockey world believed the Red Wings would not only win the Stanley Cup but win it handily.

“Nobody gave us a chance,” recalled Devils defenseman Ken Daneyko. “The papers said we had no chance, the radios, the talk shows of the hockey world. The media didn’t really give us a chance.”

Lemaire, the Devils head coach, didn’t want those intrusive thoughts to seep into the psyches of his players. So, he devised a plan.