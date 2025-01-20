Jacques Lemaire: From Reluctant Coach to Champion | BIG READ

"I never thought I would be a coach because I didn't like the coaches."

History has a way of happening.

Sometimes, events can be controlled by people. Most times, life has a way of working itself out.

When Jacques Lemaire hung up his skates on a storied career – one that featured eight Stanley Cup championships and soon an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame – he pondered the many possibilities of his future. But there was only one certainty in his mind.

He would never, ever be a coach.

“I never thought I would be a coach because I didn’t like the coaches,” Lemaire laughed. “There were so many things that I felt they were doing that guys didn’t like. So, I said, I don’t want to do that job. And I was, in a way, pushed to be a coach.”

Pushed may be an understatement. Lemaire was shoved into the coaching ranks.

It started when he took a job with SUNY-Plattsburgh as an assistant coach in 1981-82 and then joined Longueuil of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League as head coach in 1982-83.

“I thought I would go (to Longueuil) and work with the kids,” Lemaire said. “I said, this is my bag. I’m going to give a little bit of what I know to the kids.”

That was the highest ambition Lemaire had for coaching. But the success of the Chevaliers, going 37-29-4 and a QMJHL Final appearance, caught the eye of Montreal Canadiens general manager Serge Savard. The Canadiens were struggling during the 1983-84 season, and Savard was looking for a change.

Savard offered Lemaire the head coaching job with the Canadiens. Lemaire’s response?

“No, I don’t want to coach.”

Savard, however, would prove persistent. And after some time, he finally convinced Lemaire to join the coaching staff as an assistant coach halfway through the 1983-84 season.

“I said, assistant coach is fine,” Lemaire recalled. “I can work with the guys and help them.”

That didn’t stop Savard’s prodding, though, as the season continued.

“He asked me maybe 10 times a month to be the head coach,” Lemaire said. “And I always told him no.”

Late in the season, Savard’s secretary called Lemaire and informed him that there would be an early morning meeting at 8 a.m. the following day in a hotel in Montreal. And Lemaire’s attendance was mandatory.

“I was driving in (for the meeting) and thought, we’ve never had a meeting that early,” Lemaire said. “Something’s got to be going on. It’s got to be special.”

When Lemaire arrived, he walked into a meeting room where Savard and assistant general manager Andre Boudrias were sitting at a table. He sat down with concern.

“I saw the look on their faces and thought, ‘holy cow. What’s going on?’” Lemaire said. “You could tell something was wrong.”

Savard looked at Lemaire and said: “You’re coaching tonight.”

“I nearly fell out of my chair,” Lemaire joked.

Savard told Lemaire: “I know you’re the right guy that can fix the team. I know you. I know how you work. How you think about the game. I know you’ll do a good job. I want you there.”

Lemaire sat in silence for a minute. He didn’t want to be a head coach, but he also considered how well Savard had treated him and figured, “What the hell? I’ll do it.”

But Lemaire had one request.

“One year, that’s it,” he said. “I’ll finish the season and after the season you find a new coach. I don’t want to coach.”

Savard agreed.

Under Lemaire, the Canadiens clinched the final playoff spot in the Adams Division. But from there, the club shocked the hockey world by sweeping top-seed Boston and upsetting favored Québec. The Canadiens fell in the conference final to the dynastic New York Islanders. It was a remarkable run and turnaround for a team that barely made the playoffs.

After the year ended, Lemaire reiterated that he wouldn’t coach next year and that the Canadiens would have to find someone else. Savard assured him that they would find a new coach.

But late in the summer of 1984, Lemaire got a call from Savard.

“Hey, I didn’t find anyone,” he said. “You’ve got to coach again.”

Lemaire sighed but acquiesced.

“I said one more year,” Lemaire recounted. “I’ll do one more year, but you’ve got to promise me that next year I’m not doing this.”

Lemaire led the Canadiens to a 41-27-12 record in 1984-85, his first full season as head coach, and the top seed in the Adams Division. It was a 19-point improvement from the previous season. After beating Boston in the opening round, the Canadiens lost in the second round to Quebec in seven games.

With the season concluded, Lemaire emphasized his desire to no longer coach. Savard tried to persuade him to change his mind. And not so subtly.

“It’s too bad you don’t want to keep going because next year, we’re going to win the Cup,” Savard told Lemaire. “And you won’t be the coach who does it.”

But this time, true to his word, Savard hired Jean Perron to take over the head coaching duties for the 1985-86 campaign. Lemaire transitioned to an assistant general manager for the Canadiens. And just as Savard predicted, the Canadiens would win the Stanley Cup in 1986. Savard made sure to remind Lemaire of his prediction.

“It should have been you that won that Cup,” Savard told Lemaire afterward.

Lemaire remained part of the Canadiens front office staff for the next several years, happily resigned to never coach again.

Or so he thought.