Remembering Tom McVie | STAN'S STORIES

If, as the saying goes, "Rhythm Saved The World," then I submit that "Humor Saved The Devils" during the dark ages of their pre-playoff years.

Losing never is fun and was particularly horrible in those first few seasons after the earlier franchises had failed, first in Kansas City and then in Denver.

"We sure could have used a few laughs during those tough times," recalled original Devils owner Dr. John McMullen, "and we did manage a few chuckles in between losses."

Original Devils coach Billy MacMillan found nothing rib-tickling as the losses overwhelmed the occasional victory.

Somehow MacMillan retained his sanity through, 1982-83, the maiden season in New Jersey. But, Billy Mac enjoyed no such luck the following campaign. After his team's unlucky 13th game, the Devils- no-joke record was 1-12-0.

"I brought some smiles early that November when we beat Chicago, 6-3," said Glenn (Chico) Resch, the club's current radio analyst. "I made 33 saves out of 36 shots. For one game we had some humor in the room."

Unfortunately, the laugh soon was on Chico's backup goalie, Ron Low, who was blitzed in Edmonton. Egad! What Cads!!

The Oilers ripped New Jersey 13-4 and the trap door was ready for Billy Mac who had lost any humor in his team's 2-18-0 record. As a matter of fact, Billy Boy also was about to also lose his job. Twice in one fell swoop.

Mac not only was given the hook as G.M. but also as a traffic cop behind the bench.

Long-stemmed Max McNab, appreciated for his good humor, was given the managerial gig. "Granted that things weren't funny around the rink," Slapsie Maxie allowed, "But our new coach will find humor in just about anything."

True words never were spoken by a National Hockey League executive. As MacMillan exited through one revolving door in East Rutherford, in came a gravel-voiced character who truly believed that humor saved the world -- if not the Devils.

In between his witticisms, Tom McVie also managed to wax philosophical and media members discovered that during Tom's first press conference. Eyeing the crowd eager to hear his introductory proclamation, McVie took the reporters aback by reaching into his vast knowledge of the Old West and its heroes.

"I guess I'm supposed to ride in on a white horse and deliver," McVie said for openers. "But you can't expect me to come in here and do it alone, even though Paladin did. Those Western towns were smaller."

Over a dozen-game spread, McVie had his Devils playing solid .500 hockey. But, then potholes emerged and soon the potholes began looking more like crevasses as the losses grew.