Nico Hischier: Driven to Succeed | BIG READ 

As Nico Hischier sat down for this interview, I interjected quickly, ‘I just wanted to talk to you about how you feel about Game 500.’

He sat down slowly, put his hand on his back and said facetiously: ‘Oh, my back, I’m getting old.’

It was all in good fun, because even at game No. 500, which will take place Saturday against Philadelphia, Hischier is still a young man at 26 years old.

It is inherently difficult to get Hischier to talk about himself; he’s not wired that way. Everything is about the team, about others, and how he can support them. So, opening up about hitting a milestone of 500 games in the NHL was going to take a slow build.

It was a little easier to open up the discussion about his good friend and teammate Jesper Bratt, who just recently reached 500 games. They’ve been together since the start of the 2017-18 season and have been through it all together. As the only two remaining players from their rookie seasons, they share a profound bond and have a shared, lived experience of how far this team has come.

It's unique only to themselves.

“What makes it unique?" Hischier asked rhetorically. "It's the understanding what we've been through with this organization, also the bonding of getting in here as kids and how much we have developed ourselves personally, off the ice. Just going through this with him; he's the guy who I've been around more than my family the past eight years."

They've grown up together in every facet: from young, unassuming boys to grown men, from young rookies to youthful veterans.

"You're there every step," Hischier said. "If someone is not feeling well, you know this, if he's feeling bad, you know this, everything that comes through life, through the hockey together, he's always there."

And he will be there on Saturday when Hischier hits a new milestone. Bratt hit the 500 milestone on Dec. 6, 2024; now it is Hischier's turn.

"Somehow, it goes fast, but somehow, I can look back and say I've been here for a while," the Devils captain said. "I just turned 26, there are some really good years ahead. Just thinking back on the team we had when I first got here, the first year to now, it's so different. It's been different for a couple of years now."