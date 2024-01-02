Devils Hold First Practice of 2024 | NOTEBOOK

Injury Updates

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff had updates on the following players…

Timo Meier is dealing with a new injury, unrelated to his previous lower-body issue. The team doesn’t expect the injury – termed “medium body” – to be long-term.

“He’s just being evaluated,” Ruff said. “He won’t make the trip (to Washington). So, he won’t be playing in the game. … Hopefully, it shouldn’t be too long.”

Curtis Lazar was a full participant in the practice session. Lazar missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.

“He should be good to go,” Ruff said. “He got through the full practice. He looked good to me. So, he should be a player.”

Forward Nolan Foote is not skating yet.