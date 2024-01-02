Devils Hold First Practice of 2024 | NOTEBOOK

practice 1223
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside of Prudential Center. 

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Player Interviews: Haula | L. Hughes
Practice Details

Forward Timo Meier did not take part in the practice session. The club used the following workflow...

Injury Updates

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff had updates on the following players…

Timo Meier is dealing with a new injury, unrelated to his previous lower-body issue. The team doesn’t expect the injury – termed “medium body” – to be long-term.

“He’s just being evaluated,” Ruff said. “He won’t make the trip (to Washington). So, he won’t be playing in the game. … Hopefully, it shouldn’t be too long.”

Curtis Lazar was a full participant in the practice session. Lazar missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.

“He should be good to go,” Ruff said. “He got through the full practice. He looked good to me. So, he should be a player.”

Forward Nolan Foote is not skating yet.

The Force is Strong

Devils’ rookie defenseman Luke Hughes was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, running from Dec. 25-31.

Hughes, the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, posted three goals and five points during three games during the week. The 6-foot-2, 184-pound blueliner recorded a three-game goal/point streak in that span.

"I came out of the Christmas break energized and rejuvenated," Hughes said. "John (Marino) does a great job of getting me the puck and putting me in good spots and letting me jump up. It’s just the bounces. You get some in games and not in others. But it’s nice."

Hughes has seven goals and 21 points in 35 games played this season. His 21 points ranks fourth overall among all NHL rookies, while his seven goals and 21 points both rank first among all rookie defensemen.

"There are times where he shows a lot of confidence for a first-year guy," Ruff said. "He wants to make a difference. He’s heavily involved in a lot of our game from the offensive side of it to the power play. He scored a couple great goals. Well deserved."

Luke Hughes speaks after Tuesday's practice

New Year, New You

The Devils will play their first game in 2024 Wednesday night at Washington. And they’ve got a few resolutions in their mind.

“Trying to find a level of consistency in all three zones,” Ruff said. “Offensively, trying to find a groove. Defensively, being locked into better quality of play. We’ve had our moments. We’ve been better of late, but I still think we can get better.”

“We just have to keep going and try to win as many hockey games as we can,” Luke Hughes said, “starting with Washington and just going game by game.”

Washington is perfect opponent for the Devils. The two teams are locked in with 40 points each in the standings. Currently both squads are on the outside of the playoff hunt with Tampa (41 points) currently holding the final position.

A mere six points separate the Carolina Hurricanes (44 points, second Metro Division) with the Detroit Red Wings (38 points, 6th in Wild Card). The Lighting, Devils, Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins (40) are all tied or within a point of each other.

“Every night there are three-point games, close games, teams are picking off each other,” Ruff said. “The reason you have to win three out of four is you need to separate and get out of that pack. It feels good to get to where we’re at but we have a long haul ahead of us.”

“The goal is to string together some wins, find consistency in our game,” forward Erik Haula, who celebrated a birthday Tuesday, said. “I always said last year that you want to play your best hockey at the end of the year. That’s the goal here. Hopefully, we start on the right foot here.”

Haula speaks ahead of traveling to Washington

He Said It

Ruff on Dawson Mercer playing 200 games to start his career: "Overall, it’s pretty impressive. As a young player, he’s had some stretches that he’s struggled. We’ve let him fight his way through the struggles to hit 200. It’s a pretty good accomplishment."

Ruff speaks ahead of traveling to Washington

Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG

Halonen Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Schmid Assigned to Comets | BLOG

