Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG

Luke 3rd star
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils’ rookie defenseman Luke Hughes was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, running from Dec. 25-31.

Hughes, the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, posted three goals and five points during three games during the week. The 6-foot-2, 184-pound blueliner recorded a three-game goal/point streak in that span.

Hughes, 20, became the sixth defenseman in the past 20 years with a three-game goal streak at age 20 or younger. The others are Owen Power, Mikhail Sergachev, Rasmus Ristolainen, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Cam Fowler.

Hughes opened the week with a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 27. He went end-to-end with the puck to score a highlight reel tally that tied the game at 3-3 late in the third period with just 1:25 left in regulation. The Devils would go on to win the game in overtime.

Hughes followed that up with a career-high three points at Ottawa on Dec. 29. He notched a goal and two assists. His two helpers tied a career high. Hughes finished the week by scoring a goal in his third straight game at Boston on Dec. 30 to cap his week.

Hughes has seven goals and 21 points in 35 games played this season. His 21 points ranks fourth overall among all NHL rookies, while his seven goals and 21 points both rank first among all rookie defensemen.

Carolina's Sebastian Aho (First) and New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin (Second) also received the accolade.

More News

DEVILS AT BRUINS 12/30/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Lead in 2nd, Game to Bruins | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BRUINS 12/30/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Bruins 5
Halonen Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Halonen Assigned to Utica | BLOG 
DEVILS AT SENATORS 12/29/23 GAME STORY

Devils Dominate Sens in Daws' Season Debut | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT SENATORS 12/29/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Senators 2
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/28/23

Back-to-Back Road Trip Ahead for Devils | NOTEBOOK
Schmid Assigned to Comets | BLOG

Schmid Assigned to Comets | BLOG
DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 12/27/23 GAME STORY

Devils Win Thriller in OT Against Blue Jackets | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 12/27/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs. Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 12/27/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Schedule Resumes vs. Columbus | PREVIEW
Daws DEVILS | BLOG 12/27/23

Nico Daws Recalled From Utica | BLOG
DEVILS vs RED WINGS 12/23/23 GAME STORY

Meier, Toffoli Send Devils into Break on a High Note | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS RED WINGS 12/23/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs. Red Wings 2
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/22/23

Devils Practice Ahead of Final Game Before Break | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS VS. OILERS 12/21/23 GAME STORY

Four-Goal 3rd Period Lifts Oilers Over Devils | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS. OILERS 12/21/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Host McDavid, Oilers as Homestand Continues | PREVIEW
Devils Faceoffs Success | FEATURE

Faceoff Success Continues This Season | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/20/23

Devils Balancing Busy Schedule Until Break | NOTEBOOK