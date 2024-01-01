Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG

Devils’ rookie defenseman Luke Hughes was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, running from Dec. 25-31.

Hughes, the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, posted three goals and five points during three games during the week. The 6-foot-2, 184-pound blueliner recorded a three-game goal/point streak in that span.

Hughes, 20, became the sixth defenseman in the past 20 years with a three-game goal streak at age 20 or younger. The others are Owen Power, Mikhail Sergachev, Rasmus Ristolainen, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Cam Fowler.

Hughes opened the week with a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 27. He went end-to-end with the puck to score a highlight reel tally that tied the game at 3-3 late in the third period with just 1:25 left in regulation. The Devils would go on to win the game in overtime.